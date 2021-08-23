Cancel
KBR and Johnson Matthey Sign Alliance Agreement to License Innovative Production Technology

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

KBR announced that it has signed an alliance agreement with Johnson Matthey (JM) to license the FORMOX™ Integrated UFC Technology (iUFC™). The innovative iUFC technology consists of JM’s methanol and UFC (Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate) production processes integrated with KBR’s proprietary ammonia process, either as part of new installations or as retrofits for existing units, enabling low-cost production of UFC for higher grade urea.

