KBR and Johnson Matthey Sign Alliance Agreement to License Innovative Production Technology

Agreement Centered around the Identification and Development of Tangible Insights, Leveraging Real-World Data Best Practices. OntadaTM, McKesson’s oncology and insights business, announced a strategic agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, that will facilitate the development of real-world research excellence and innovation. This agreement enables the two healthcare leaders to harness the power of real-world evidence (RWE) towards the common goal of improving patient outcomes and the quality of cancer care. Ontada and Merck’s combined experience and expertise can help enable the confidence, acceptance, and ultimately impact of RWE on the quality of patient care.