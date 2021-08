Last night, I told myself that at 9 PM Eastern I was going to sit down and play through the New Pokemon Snap DLC really quick so I could write about it today. That “real quick” had me looking at the clock at 3:30 AM realizing I still wasn’t done. This is because despite what may seem like three quick stages is actually a lot of content with a lot of replay value and maybe even a legendary… but only if you promise to behave.