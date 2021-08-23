Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

How to decide whether it's quittin' time or not

By Phil Blair
Posted by 
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttrwy_0ba9594C00
Maybe you're thinking that the easiest thing to do would be to simply quit your job. First ask yourself two basic questions: 1) Can you afford to quit your job? And 2) If so, for how long? (Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Unsplash photos)

Just a few short months ago, many companies were urging employees to come back to work, declaring that COVID was all but under control.

Now, some of those same companies are telling their employees to keep working from home to avoid spread of the Delta variant. Not only that, depending on where you live, school policies are shifting, adding to the uncertainty.

We’ve all experienced some level of this confusion.

What to do?

Maybe you’re thinking that the easiest thing to do would be to simply quit your job.

Why not take time off to enjoy some peace and quiet? After all, it’s an employee’s market. You can always jump back into the job market when you’re good and ready, right?

Could be.

But first ask yourself two basic questions: 1) Can you afford to quit your job? And 2) If so, for how long?

A few more: Will quitting your job make a positive difference or will you be bored and unchallenged within a week? Would using your paid-time-off (PTO) be a better short-term solution?

Would taking a leave of absence (PTO without pay) be a good idea? Or is requesting a sabbatical (PTO with pay) a better option?

If you have just successfully finished a huge project, the boss may be open to a month off with pay as a thank-you — and to keep you happy and employed.

There are lots of surveys, and hence articles, that about 50% of employees are seriously thinking about changing jobs. The recurring themes seem to be burnout caused by the stresses of juggling work with at-home family needs.

So, if you feel that quitting your current job is the right thing to do, then go ahead and do it.

Don’t stay with a company that doesn’t have future growth

There is no reason to stay with any company that doesn’t offer growth options for you, isn’t compensating you appropriately, and doesn’t make you excited about going to work each morning.

You knew I’d get my mantra in here again, right?

The key factor to consider isn’t just running away from a bad job, but running toward a great new opportunity.

Be honest with yourself, then write out your goals – and review them when you find yourself in those moods ranging from optimistic to pessimistic. Ask yourself, why am I leaving this job? What should the next job look like?

And what would a new job offer long-term?

I’m in the temporary staffing business and the permanent placement business, which are often opposites. There are times in your career for both, especially given that the average “permanent” job in America is slightly over four years.

Don’t risk long-term success for short-term bump

If you are now in the right job at the right time, don’t risk long-term success for a short-term bump, like hearing about a friend who just got a huge raise by changing jobs.

If there are issues in your job that are big challenges, talk to management, and go as high as you need to go to get to a decision-maker.

Are you sure your job responsibilities can’t be adjusted?

Is a promotion coming more quickly than you think?

For now, you can decide whether to work full-time from the office or full-time from home. Review your compensation package. Have conversations where you currently work to make sure you know your options.

If you have seniority at your current company, you’re probably enjoying full benefits. Most importantly, if you have made yourself a valuable teammate, your company likely will go out of its way to keep you happy and challenged.

After the job market settles down, or an economic slowdown happens, or new technology is installed, or the big project or merger you are working on is finished, the first employees who are let go will be those who were the last to be hired.

So be sure you are running to a new opportunity, not away from a bad one.

After a lot of thought — not based on impulse — you should know what is right for you personally, both in the long- and short-term.

Now do what’s right for you.

Blair is co-founder of Manpower Staffing and author of “Job Won.” pblair@manpowersd.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
294
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniority#Los Angeles Times#Covid#Manpower Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Alaska Stateartofmanliness.com

How to Decide Trifles Quickly

Editor’s note: The following is an excerpted chapter from The Technique of Getting Things Done (1947) by Donald Laird. There was a stack of printer’s proof waiting for me when I arrived in Seattle, so I planned to correct it right away in a restaurant while I ate. “You pick...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Personal FinanceYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Can I Pretend to Get Fired So People Stop Asking for Money?

The last 10 years I was barely getting by financially. I had to ask my parents for money several times through the years. Now I have a great job making plenty of money. I wish I’d never told my parents because they constantly ask me for money. My friends know of my income. They are always expecting me to pay for things and help them.
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

My Friend Borrowed Money But Won’t Pay Me Back. What Do I Do?

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This year has forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

15 Reasons Why Your Spouse Doesn’t Listen to You

There are potentially many reasons why your spouse doesn’t listen to you, and in some cases, it may be because they are disrespectful. However, this isn’t always the case. That’s why it is important to try to get to the bottom of what is going on. This is crucial if you want to be able to communicate well in your relationship.
Religionpowerofpositivity.com

12 Habits a Content Person Does Without Realizing It

Would you classify yourself as a content person, or do you need some work in this department? The very definition of being content means that you’re satisfied and have what you need in life. The natural drive of folks in this country is to have more, so it’s hard to find many who can say they’re truly contented.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Pizzeria's Desperate Job Posting Is Turning Heads

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially those in the food and beverage industry. And even though vaccines have been rolled out (with the first official one now FDA-approved) and many places have fully reopened, the F&B world is still experiencing challenge after challenge. One of the biggest...
ScienceInc.com

Here's the Science That Explains Why Getting Lots of Sleep Makes You a Better Leader

You probably already know how important sleep is to your health and general well-being. You may even know that you need deep sleep every night to clear out the toxins that lead to Alzheimer's. But if you're running a company or managing a business, or just have a lot of work to do, it may seem to you that there's a tradeoff between getting as much sleep as you know you need and doing all the work tht you need to get done. At least, I often feel that way.
Relationship AdviceMic

What is phubbing? Why some people stare at their phones at parties

Recently, I was at a dinner party (with other vaccinated people, mind you) and I noticed that some of them were spending a lot of time on their phones instead of in conversation. I was perplexed. We have been waiting for actual years to be in the same place with other humans, I thought, but some people will still choose texting or scrolling through Instagram over in-person interactions they could easily be having. As a person who generally keeps their phone out of sight at parties, I find this mystifying. But, it turns out, there are important psychological factors at play when someone stares at their phone when they’re socializing.
Economy987thebull.com

US Companies Consider 4-Day Work Weeks

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to mold the new norm, numerous U.S. employers are considering changing to four-day work weeks. “Working 40 hours per week really came from Henry Ford,” says Justine Jordan, who’s company, Wildbit, is testing a four-day work week to positive results. “We’re producing the same amount of quality of work, maybe even more so because we’re more focused on what’s important.”
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

How to Decide Which Story to Write

Are you trying to figure out which of one or more stories to write next?. Perhaps you’ve put your producer hat on and considered each story’s relative merits in terms of concept, genre, marketability, casting, international appeal, and so forth. Or you’re the type of writer who says, “Screw that, I’m just gonna write whatever the hell I want to write,” which is absolutely fine. In either case, however, you have several stories staring you in the face, each crying out, “Write me! Write me!”
Labor IssuesPosted by
Vice

‘We’re Tired of Getting Treated Like Trash’: Nabisco Workers Are Striking for Normal Hours

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. A strike that began at a Nabisco factory in Portland, Oregon last week has now spread across the country to Nabisco facilities in Aurora, Colorado, and Richmond, Virginia, where Oreos, Ritz crackers, Chips Ahoy, and other popular cookies and crackers are baked and packaged.

Comments / 0

Community Policy