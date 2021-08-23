How to decide whether it's quittin' time or not

Maybe you're thinking that the easiest thing to do would be to simply quit your job. First ask yourself two basic questions: 1) Can you afford to quit your job? And 2) If so, for how long? (Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Unsplash photos)

Just a few short months ago, many companies were urging employees to come back to work, declaring that COVID was all but under control.

Now, some of those same companies are telling their employees to keep working from home to avoid spread of the Delta variant. Not only that, depending on where you live, school policies are shifting, adding to the uncertainty.

We’ve all experienced some level of this confusion.

What to do?

Maybe you’re thinking that the easiest thing to do would be to simply quit your job.

Why not take time off to enjoy some peace and quiet? After all, it’s an employee’s market. You can always jump back into the job market when you’re good and ready, right?

Could be.

But first ask yourself two basic questions: 1) Can you afford to quit your job? And 2) If so, for how long?

A few more: Will quitting your job make a positive difference or will you be bored and unchallenged within a week? Would using your paid-time-off (PTO) be a better short-term solution?

Would taking a leave of absence (PTO without pay) be a good idea? Or is requesting a sabbatical (PTO with pay) a better option?

If you have just successfully finished a huge project, the boss may be open to a month off with pay as a thank-you — and to keep you happy and employed.

There are lots of surveys, and hence articles, that about 50% of employees are seriously thinking about changing jobs. The recurring themes seem to be burnout caused by the stresses of juggling work with at-home family needs.

So, if you feel that quitting your current job is the right thing to do, then go ahead and do it.

Don’t stay with a company that doesn’t have future growth

There is no reason to stay with any company that doesn’t offer growth options for you, isn’t compensating you appropriately, and doesn’t make you excited about going to work each morning.

You knew I’d get my mantra in here again, right?

The key factor to consider isn’t just running away from a bad job, but running toward a great new opportunity.

Be honest with yourself, then write out your goals – and review them when you find yourself in those moods ranging from optimistic to pessimistic. Ask yourself, why am I leaving this job? What should the next job look like?

And what would a new job offer long-term?

I’m in the temporary staffing business and the permanent placement business, which are often opposites. There are times in your career for both, especially given that the average “permanent” job in America is slightly over four years.

Don’t risk long-term success for short-term bump

If you are now in the right job at the right time, don’t risk long-term success for a short-term bump, like hearing about a friend who just got a huge raise by changing jobs.

If there are issues in your job that are big challenges, talk to management, and go as high as you need to go to get to a decision-maker.

Are you sure your job responsibilities can’t be adjusted?

Is a promotion coming more quickly than you think?

For now, you can decide whether to work full-time from the office or full-time from home. Review your compensation package. Have conversations where you currently work to make sure you know your options.

If you have seniority at your current company, you’re probably enjoying full benefits. Most importantly, if you have made yourself a valuable teammate, your company likely will go out of its way to keep you happy and challenged.

After the job market settles down, or an economic slowdown happens, or new technology is installed, or the big project or merger you are working on is finished, the first employees who are let go will be those who were the last to be hired.

So be sure you are running to a new opportunity, not away from a bad one.

After a lot of thought — not based on impulse — you should know what is right for you personally, both in the long- and short-term.

Now do what’s right for you.

Blair is co-founder of Manpower Staffing and author of “Job Won.” pblair@manpowersd.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .