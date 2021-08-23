Cancel
Wisconsin State

Crashed turkey truck causes closure on Wisconsin Highway 63

KARE 11
 3 days ago
A highway is closed just over the border in Wisconsin after officials say a Jenni-O truck overturned, spilling 800 turkeys and prompting a large clean up effort.

Highway 63 is closed from County Road DD to County Road E, about two miles north of Baldwin in Baldwin Township, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff .

Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

Police recommend finding another route for your drive this morning, as the cleanup is expected to take several hours.

