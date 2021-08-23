Sibling rivalry: 2 brothers, both former Oscar Smith standouts, met for first time as head coaches

Glen Allen coach Perry Jones, left, has some fun with older brother Joe Jones, Lakeland's coach, before their exhibition benefit game Thursday in Suffolk. Glen Allen won 19-6. TRENT SPRAGUE/STAFF Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

The benefit game Thursday was billed as “A house divided.”

On one sideline was Lakeland High head coach Joe Jones.

Across the field was younger brother Perry Jones, the head coach at Glen Allen High, outside of Richmond.

Both are former standouts at Oscar Smith High.

They both were hired in 2019, one month apart, with Joe getting his job first.

“We started talking about it back then,” he said about the two playing against each other. “But we’re a Class 3 school and they’re Class 5. ... So the only way we could do it was this way.”

And as expected, there was plenty of talking.

“We’ve always had a sibling rivalry,” said Perry, 30. “I’ve been trying to beat this dude in something for 30 years. So this is my chance, and I’m going to try to take advantage of it. ... It’s a benefit game, but we’re definitely coming out here to get some work in. I don’t plan on taking it lightly. He better come ready.”

The buildup started the moment the Glen Allen bus pulled in.

“Yeah, I saw him. And I turned around,” said Joe, 33. “We’ll talk after the game. We don’t have anything to talk about right now.”

Their competitiveness isn’t surprising.

After all, they played for Richard Morgan, arguably one of the greatest high school coaches to come out of Hampton Roads.

When he heard that his former players were now head coaches, he smiled like a proud father.

“I love those two young men,” said Morgan, who now coaches at Marietta High, outside of Atlanta. “They gave everything they had to build the Smith program into a national power. I’ve always known they’d be great coaches. Their passion for the game is unmatched. They were all-state players, but coaching is their calling.”

Both players have the utmost respect for Morgan.

“To this day, I hold that man to the highest among coaches at all levels,” Perry said. “He did so much for me. I just want to make him proud. I want him to know that he played a big part (in me coaching).”

Joe returned to Oscar Smith after his playing days were over and built his reputation as a defensive mastermind .

“We learned from the best,” said Joe, who was Perry’s linebackers coach. “Richard Morgan instilled hard work a long time ago as players. That same mentality that we both played with is the same mentality that we try to coach with, too.”

That’s what made Thursday so special.

“It is. It’s a great feeling,” Joe said. “We’re both trying to get our programs to where we want them to be. Coming out here and doing it against each other is exciting.”

Joe was first-team All-Tidewater in 2005. He helped the Tigers make the Eastern Region semifinals in 2004 and 2005 before losing to a Landstown team led by Percy Harvin.

Not to be outdone, Perry led the Tigers to district titles, helped lead Oscar Smith to its first state title in 2008 and was named the Abe Goldblatt All-Tidewater Player of the Year .

He went to Virginia, where he finished with 3,722 all-purpose yards (No. 9 on all-time list), 2,033 career yards (No. 17) and 129 receptions (No. 5 on all-time list), and became the fourth player in school history and 12th in ACC history to reach 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards.

After graduation, he spent four years coaching at Charlottesville High School before moving to Richmond.

Perry’s not surprised that he and his brother became coaches.

“We saw it coming a long time ago,” he said. “It’s just in our blood. Even as players, we were leaders and considered ourselves coaches as players. It was just a natural transition when we were done playing to make the jump to high school football.”

Before the game, Perry reflected on what his big brother meant to him.

“He didn’t take it easy on me. He stayed on me,” he said. “I took what he taught me. ... I’m going to show him a little bit today.”

In the end, little brother got the best of big brother as Glen Allen won 19-6, and Perry has bragging rights until they meet again next season.

“We had to hug it out,” Joe said about their postgame meeting. “That’s my guy. ... It was all love.”

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.