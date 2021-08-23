Cancel
Rite-Solutions awarded $20 million Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Combat Systems Engineering Services Contract

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it recently won a 5-year, $20.4 million contract with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT). According to a press release from Rite-Solutions, their company will provide engineering and technical services to support the evolution and deployment of submarine communications networks, including the Submarine Local Area Network (SubLAN) and the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES), to all U.S. Navy submarines under the cognizance of NUWCDIVNPT. SubLAN and CANES are enterprise submarine network systems that manage internal and external communications.

