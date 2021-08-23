Update: Police have located missing man in Lititz, Pennsylvania

Update (8/23/21 8:23 a.m.) : Josiah Witmer has been located earlier this morning near the Dean Sailor and Linier Park in Lititz, P.a.

He is in good health and has been reunited with his family.

Previously:

The Northern Lancaster Police Department is looking for Josiah Witmer, who was last seen earlier Sunday afternoon.

Witmer, who is autistic, went for a walk without a cellphone around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon and was last seen along side U.S. Route 322.

According to police, Witmer is wearing a blue T-shirt, black athletic shorts and grey sneakers.

Police say Witmer is very friendly if approached, and that if anyone sees him they should call 911 or 717-664-1180.

