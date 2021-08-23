Cancel
How Mills Are Adjusting to Comfort’s New Definition

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
To the contemporary consumer, whether it is one with a closet filled with designer sneakers and elevated basics, or one adjusting to a permanent work-from-home lifestyle, comfort is a non-negotiable quality that is forging a new type of accessible luxury in fashion.

Jeans may not be the first garment they associate with comfort, but the innovations denim mills are preparing for the Fall/Winter 22-23 season are set to change this perception.

To put it simply, the definition of comfort has changed.

“At the start of the pandemic it was mostly stretch knits, but now its shifting to softness and relaxed, oversized fits,” said Adriano Goldschmied, House of Gold founder and Blue Diamond partner.

As a result, Blue Diamond is focusing on looser constructions that are durable with a soft hand. The mill is achieving this recipe for success by using blends of recycled cotton, hemp and Tencel .

Isko anticipates consumers wanting to dress in a way that feels relaxed at home yet is comfortable and fashionable outside their nest. The mill’s solution is Isko Comfy , a fabric range that has a soft and luxurious touch, and Isko Bluejym and Isko FutureFace, which offer the appearance of denim but with the comfort of knitwear. Metallic finishes, eco-bleaching and crazy dye effects, however, will be key in elevating the fabrics for social circles.

Softness is a key attribute throughout AGI Denim’s fabric range, and it is further enhanced in the garment finishing stage at its state-of-the-art laundries. As the company become more fully integrated with a new spinning mill this summer, AGI says it be able to have further control over yarns that render softer hand feel.

For many mills, softness is a product of the right blends and spinning. Orta Anadolu’s Scenic Route collection includes new fabric innovations that are less stressful on the farming and cultivating of natural fibers like cotton, and more eco-engineered and climate friendly to deliver amazing comfort, softness and performance.

To fill the demand for loungewear, Rajby developed a range of fabrics called Velour Concept, which is made with finest cotton yarn to provide a premium denim look and feel without adding any special fiber.

Comfort without sacrificing denim’s authentic look is a focus for Advance Denim. One way the mill is achieve this is through proprietary spinning methods such as Merino Peach, which gives fabrics a soft peached hand without the use of brushing or sanding.

For Calik Denim, comfort is summed up in its D-Leisure concept, which offers comfortable and loose articles that are ideal for daily and home office life. Fabrics have an authentic look, while Tencel and Tencel Modal fibers provide softness and smoothness. For brands that are seeking a distinct look, the collection also offers knit and fancy weaves, which the mill says are perfect for drapey wide-leg jeans and other loose loungewear-inspired fits.

Soorty has two concepts with “comfort at their core.” The mill is building on its first loungewear capsule collection that launched last year, with new constructions that include eco blends like hemp , Tencel, EcoVero and post-consumer waste. The second concept is Resycn, a 100 percent denim range that is intended to provide brands a way to offer inclusive sizing. The fabrics have easy stretch and unusual recovery levels, which holds and sculpts the body without compression.

Stretch

Despite the Gen Z-led backlash against skinny jeans—a silhouette synonymous with high stretch constructions—stretch continues to be a reliable source of comfort in denim.

Of Global Denim’s F/W 22-23 collection, 99 percent is made with stretch, ranging from comfort stretch to super stretch. The mill is also introducing a revolutionary fabric concept call the Supreme. The fabric category has almost 100 percent stretchability and amazing performance and shaping of the body. It is fit to be offered in three sizes: small (0-4), medium (6-10) and large (12-16).

Consumers want to have agility, resilience, adaptation, versatility, and sustainability in what they wear, according to Naveena Denim Mills. The mill’s Wraptech 2.0 technology aims to meet these expectations in jeans that are high stretch but also retain their shape and fit over time. The flexibility of Lycra’s fibers, coupled with the recovery of Lycra T400 fiber, means these are jeans that you can be worn as loungewear or outerwear.

Prosperity Textile’s meets the demand for comfort-focused denim with Ultra Stretch, a line of “effortless and silky-soft” fabrics. The development is based on the mill’s proprietary C-Blend yarn technology, combined with low denier Lycra dualFX for a non-restricting, ultra-comfortable super stretch.

Jeggings and super-stretch jeans are the new “hot items,” for Siddiqsons, particularly as consumers continue to work from home. The company introduced stress-free stretch jeggings, which are easy to move around in without feeling compressed by the force of fabric itself.

Crescent Bahuman Limited is adding “structural comfort” to fabrics using innovative materials and yarns. The mill’s Kinetic 360 series is a next-to-skin concept that provides freedom to movement with Lycra dualFX technology, while the inclusion of Viloft fiber, which creates air chambers in the fabric, is aimed at providing comfort and moisture management.

Read more about F/W 22-23 fabric collections in Rivet’s “In Season: Denim & Trims” look book. Click here to download.

