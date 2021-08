Few anime shows have as big a cultural footprint as Neon Genesis Evangelion. This is a thematically dense work of art as exhilarating as it is emotionally challenging, diving deep into themes of anxiety and depression while experimenting with the animation genre in ways not commonly seen on TV. When the Japanese show first aired in 1995, it quickly turned Evangelion into a cultural touchstone and its creator, Hideaki Anno, into an auteur, its overall effect on audiences not unlike that of, say, Twin Peaks in the U.S. Manga and film versions of Evangelion immediately followed, with the latter retelling the TV series’s controversial ending.