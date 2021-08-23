Psychonauts 2 is a flood of joyous ideas
Psychonauts 2 begins with the camera sweeping over the textured contours of a giant brain. At this scale, the complex organ looks topographical — every curve a hill in the landscape of the mind. The image reminded me of one of the more common editions of Sigmund Freud's landmark The Interpretation of Dreams. The cover image depicted a pastoral scene of rolling green hills. Or was it a lady lying down, her back to us? Or a great bull dozing among the gentle slopes? The idea here, I gather, is that dreams and the unconscious mind in general, work metaphorically. Things are rarely as they seem, and one thing often stands in for another.
