Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 is a flood of joyous ideas

By Ewan Wilson
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 begins with the camera sweeping over the textured contours of a giant brain. At this scale, the complex organ looks topographical — every curve a hill in the landscape of the mind. The image reminded me of one of the more common editions of Sigmund Freud’s landmark The Interpretation of Dreams. The cover image depicted a pastoral scene of rolling green hills. Or was it a lady lying down, her back to us? Or a great bull dozing among the gentle slopes? The idea here, I gather, is that dreams and the unconscious mind in general, work metaphorically. Things are rarely as they seem, and one thing often stands in for another.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmund Freud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Xbox One#Marble Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Video Introduces its New Characters

Fans of cult classic Psychonauts have been waiting for a sequel for a long, long time, and now that it’s finally almost here, the excitement and anticipation surrounding it are mounting by the day. Developer Double Fine Productions has been captalizing on that and regularly sharing new details on Psychonauts 2, and in a recently released video, they’ve talked a bit about the new characters that are going to be introduced in the sequel.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 showcases interns in latest dev video

"In this first episode of "Basic Braining," a behind the scene peek at Psychonauts 2, we look at some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program!" Psychonauts 2 developers are releasing a new video series titled Basic Training, which, as...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video GamesTVOvermind

What To Expect With Psychonauts 2 Before Launch

After almost 20 years of waiting, Psychonauts 2 just went gold. Every once in a while a gem shows up that makes a small splash and builds a cult following years later. Psychonauts was released in 2005 by Double Fine Productions and it was a mind-warping platformer that explored the inner depths of the consciousness. Players take control of “Raz”, a kid with advance psychic abilities that runs away from the circus to join a summer camp. This camp is full of other kids that have the same psychic powers and they’re training to become special spies called “Psychonauts.” Within the camp, there’s something mischievous afoot bubbling in the background and Raz must enter the minds of all the characters to unravel the mystery. There will be new characters introduced along with old friends that will need help.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Officially Gone Gold

There are countless cult classic video game titles out there. Unfortunately, not all of them ever get a sequel or a remake. For years that seemed to be the case for Double Fine’s Psychonauts. After releasing in 2005, the game had a following. Still, it wasn’t anything to really persuade the company to deliver a sequel. Things have obviously changed with Double Fine announcing today that their Psychonauts 2 video game title has reached gold status. This may mean that there won’t be any new, unexpected delays. However, that’s not a guarantee as we can look at titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, which was still getting delays after going gold.
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

The Forgotten City is an Australian Made Time-Looping Adventure Game

Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow. We all love a good time loop. Whether it’s the chance of a do-over, or being able to push the boundaries with zero consequences, these time-bending scenarios always prove innovative in their own ways, and The Forgotten City is no exception.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Devs Talk About Psychic Gadgets in New Video

With Psychonauts 2 finally coming up at long last to put years of anticipation to an end, the developers at Double Fine Productions have been talking about various aspects of the game. Recently, in a newly released video, the devs spoke about a couple of the psychic gadgets you’ll be using in the game, in addition to Raz’s own abilities.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Psychonauts Helped Fulfill My Childhood Dreams

Video games are one of the best ways to escape reality. They allow the player to experience things or go to places they would never get the chance to otherwise. Regardless of whether the experience is a fantastical adventure or a realistic simulation, video games transport players to those places. For me personally, Psychonauts helped fulfill one of my greatest childhood desires. It wasn't the ability to light wildlife on fire with my mind or kiss my fifth-grade crush. It was the ability to go to summer camp.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Mass Effect 2 is An All-Time Sci-fi Classic

Mass Effect launched in 2007 as the boldest science-fiction project ever conceived for consoles. The complex mythology, history and the many alien races, each with their own political/religious beliefs offered a depth rarely seen in the medium. Only a game as ambitious as Mass Effect 2 could not only match the pedigree of such a massive project but surpass it in every single way imaginable.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Do I need to play the original Psychonauts before Psychonauts 2?

Psychonauts 2 picks up where the original game left off in 2005, and combines all the best aspects of Double Fine Productions into one quirky and charming 3D platformer. Of course, the video game landscape is vastly different than it was 16 years ago, so thousands of players who never experienced the original Psychonauts may be hesitating now before committing to playing Psychonauts 2. Fortunately, Double Fine thought of everything, and designed their most accessible and inclusive game yet.
Video GamesDestructoid

Fallout 4 with 205 mods is basically a different game

The dedication of the modding community is impressive. It’s been a long time since I revisited Fallout 4. The Fallout series hasn’t been nearly as prevalent as it used to be in pop culture, and the reception to 4 and 76 undoubtedly have contributed to that decline. But there are still people out there who love the franchise, and have been working tirelessly to preserve those games with mods. That includes Ded String, who succinctly showcased the efforts of jamming together 205 Fallout 4 mods.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Beat Lucktopus in Psychonauts 2

The first big boss you’ll come up against in Psychonauts 2 is Lucktopus – a casino-themed octopus. Here’s how to beat it. Lucktopus has three stages, and defeating it can be a bit tricky – especially on the final stage. But once you know what to do, taking down this huge Psychonauts 2 boss isn’t too difficult.
Video GamesIGN

How to Fast Travel in Psychonauts 2

This page is part of IGN’s Psychonauts 2 Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about unlocking and using the fast travel feature to quickly access areas around The Motherlobe, The Quarry, and other surrounding places in-game. During the Report to the Mail Room mission, Raz will encounter...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Psychonauts 2: How to Change Powers

Psychonauts 2 has finally arrived after years and years of anticipation from fans wanting to see Raz’s adventure continue. The sequel is extremely faithful to the original and builds on lots of mechanics that the first game introduced. Of course, powers are back and you’ll find that you’ll need to change powers often to adapt to various combat and platforming challenges. In this guide, we’ll go over how to change powers in Psychonauts 2 so you can stay on top of everything going on in-game.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Psychonauts 2 Provides Another Fantastic Think Piece

Developer: Double Fine | Publisher: Xbox Game Studios | Genre: Platformer | Platform: Xbox One/X/S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5 | Reviewed on: Xbox One. After six years of anticipation and development, Psychonauts 2 is finally ready to open its own psycho-portal to the public — and fans will face a cognitive explosion once it reaches their hands. Tim Schafer and the team over at Double Fine have done an exceptional job bringing the cult classic back to the modern realm with all of its quirks and charms veterans would expect to find within its mind-twisting world. Whether you are a longtime fan or have not played the first entry, Psychonauts 2 is by far one of the best current platformers on the market as it dives back into the glory days of its genre. Psychonauts 2 is yet another fantastic think piece for audiences to explore.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Psychonauts 2 Achievements Revealed

Tomorrow, fans will be able to enjoy a fantastical journey into the minds of misfits, miscreants, and marvelous dreamers in Psychonauts 2, launching with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. In Psychonauts 2, you’ll continue a storyline that started nearly two decades ago by taking control of Razputin “Raz” Aquato as he joins up with the international super psychic society known as the Psychonauts. In addition to plenty of platforming action and lots of LOL-worthy humor, there are also a bunch of achievements to earn as you play through the story (or go out of your way to complete certain challenges).
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to switch psychic abilities in Psychonauts 2

Razputin has access to several psychic abilities in Psychonauts 2. You’ll want to be able to use these at a moment’s notice while exploring a person’s mind or roaming around the Motherlobe. Some of these powers are more useful to have at the ready than others. This guide details how you can switch psychic abilities out in Psychonauts 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy