Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hoa review: a gorgeous platformer with big Studio Ghibli vibes

By Katharine Castle
rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Level-5's pair of Ni No Kuni games lay the biggest claim to being interactive Studio Ghibli movies (the first having actually been made in collaboration with Hayao Miyazaki's world famous animation studio and the second borrowing a former Ghibli character designer), the Vietnamese-made Hoa comes a very close second. Not only do Skrollcat Studio's lush, hand-painted visuals look like they've been plucked straight from the dewy, sun-dappled forests of My Neighbour Totoro, but you can hear it in the music, too. Johannes Johansson's sweeping, romantic piano score channels pure Joe Hisaishi goodness for the length of Hoa's two hour run time, so much so that I was half expecting to see the iconic Studio Ghibli composer's name in the end credits. He did, after all, lend his musical talents to both Ni No Kuni games.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Ghibli#Platformer#Beetles#Level 5#Vietnamese#Spirited Aways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

To watch the films of Hayao Miyazaki is to be transported to some of the most magical and imaginative worlds that have ever been realized on-screen. The Japanese filmmaker is generally regarded as one of — if not the — most talented filmmakers, and it’s not hard to see why.
ComicsAnime News Network

MangaGamer Licenses Love Sweets, Seventh Lair Visual Novels

MangaGamer announced during its Otakon panel on Saturday that it has licensed the Love Sweets, Seventh Lair, Namaiki Dark Elf Sisters, and Erovoice! visual novels. The company also announced preorder openings for Uchikano - Living With My Girlfriend, which launches on August 26. Love Sweets (pictured above) is a visual...
ComicsComicBook

Studio Ghibli Is Opening Up a Big Princess Mononoke Q&A

In the large library of legendary anime movies in the roster of Studio Ghibli, one of the most striking was definitely Princess Mononoke, which featured a mystical world that revolved around a young warrior encountering a girl raised by wolves and a setting for man and supernatural to come to blows. While Princess Mononoke was originally released in 1997, it seems that Ghibli is looking to revisit the beautiful story with a question and answer session that will allow fans to see new revelations unearthed that might give us a new outlook on the magical adventure.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Ven VR Adventure Review – Fun 3D Platformer Despite a Wonky Camera

Take Super Lucky’s Tale, add some Crash Bandicoot, and throw in a touch of Moss VR. You have Ven VR Adventure, now on Oculus Quest 2 from Polish developers Monologic, after appearing on Oculus Rift. It’s got some enjoyable platforming gameplay and cute, polished visuals, all of which would make for a delightful experience except for a very annoying camera that kills the fun at times.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale enters early access in September

Now that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has seemingly fallen into torpor following unknown troubles behind the scenes, I'll not pretend I'm not thirsty for World Of Darkness murders. A battle royale wouldn't be my top of my way to entire that spookland but hey, maybe Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodhunt will slake my thirst for a while. Or at least let me wear a cool jacket? The wait for this won't be long, as developers Sharkmob confirmed tonight that it'll enter early access on September 7th. See the new trailer below.
Seattle, WAThe Daily

Studio Ghibli Fest: Re-experiencing the magic

“I’d rather be a pig than a facist,” is one of my favorite lines from a movie. The dialogue leading up to Porco Rosso’s famous one-liner takes place in a theater, with the anthropomorphized pig and his former colleague discussing the fascist government and the future of Italy. Between fictional politics and the dreamy visuals of “Porco Rosso,” this vignette captures what I love most about Studio Ghibli.
Video GamesDestructoid

Nintendo Download: Hoa

Although we just had a great big Pokemon reveal this week, those games are going to have to wait a bit. The Pearl/Diamond remakes aren’t due until November, with the more intriguing Pokemon Legends arriving in February of 2022. For now, there’s games like Hoa. It’s actually arriving on Switch...
ComicsComicBook

JuJutsu Kaisen Art Gives Gojo a Studio Ghibli Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime properties that were introduced via the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in recent memory, following the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellows sorcerers that are a part of Jujutsu Tech, and one fan artist has slammed the supernatural story into the world of Studio Ghibli. Specifically, we see Gojo Satoru given a makeover that imagines the blindfold-wearing mentor of Itadori appearing in Howl's Moving Castle, giving the creation of Gege Akutami a very different aesthetic from the animation studio that has become legendary within the medium of anime over the decades.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Dandy Dungeon dev's History of RPGs series has just got English subtitles, and it's ace

For me, Little King's Story and Dandy Dungeon dev Yoshiro Kimura is one of the great national treasures of the Japanese gaming industry. He's worked at Square Enix, Grasshopper Manufacture, and in the last few years he's set up his own independent studio Onion Games, making quirky, oddball adventures that I love very much. He may not have achieved the same kind of mega fame as your Shigeru Miyamotos, Hideo Kojimas or Tetsuya Nomuras, but his games have always managed to make me laugh and smile whenever I've played them.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites gets a release date for September

If the recent re-releases of the first couple of BloodRayne games told us anything, it’s that the people who hold the rights to the series are serious about continuing to make bank off of it, despite the total lack of new games. The original released a decade ago, before showing up on PC two and a half years later. Now, WayForward Technologies’ side-scrolling slice ’em up is coming back to suck again with BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites. Great subtitle there, guys. BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will release on PC the same date it hits consoles, so at least we don’t have to wait years extra this time.
ComicsVulture

To Your Eternity Is a Must-See New Anime for Studio Ghibli Fans

Studio Ghibli is internationally beloved for its immersive, fantastical films, such as Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. But the perfectionism of its founders, including Hayao Miyazaki and the late Isao Takahata, means that fans of the trailblazing Japanese animation studio have often waited years between new releases. While viewers trust that Ghibli films will be more than worth the wait, that doesn’t make it any easier during these hiatuses to find something to watch that matches the studio’s stunning animation, complex themes, and ability to weave between the whimsical innocence of childhood and the grueling realities of existence. The new anime series To Your Eternity comes darn close.
ComicsComicBook

Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki Praises Earwig and the Witch in New Chat

Studio Ghibli made a comeback this year in the United States when its newest movie went live. Earwig and the Witch brought the anime studio into the modern age with its 3DCG design, and many praised Goro Miyazaki for the fun-loving story. Of course, plenty wondered how Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki felt about the project, and it turns out he is happier with the film than anyone expected.
Video GamesIGN

Hoa Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on Nintendo Switch. Also available on PC. "Hoa is a beautiful but brief puzzle-platform adventure that made for a relaxing evening's worth of entertainment. It features no major physical threats nor any puzzles that are particularly obtuse, so cruising through its hand-painted slices of nature gave me a pleasantly zen-like experience. It's a shame that the substantially more inventive final sequence wasn't fleshed out even further, and I wish there were some additional reasons to explore its small selection of environments. But otherwise Hoa is a breezy little jaunt that's all chilling and no killing."
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Hoa Review: Secrets of the Natural World (Switch)

There’s a time in everyone’s childhood where we question what life would be like if we were miniscule and lived amongst the earth. What it would be like to befriend the bugs and jump across petals. A simpler time, where everything just seems at peace. I am definitely guilty of finding solace in imagining what life would be like if I was a fairy. I always grew up with the belief that there was a world beyond the naked eye. Luckily, Skrollcat Studios have developed Hoa, a game which allows players to experience that world firsthand. As you can imagine I cannot contain my excitement and sheer adoration of this game for much longer.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Hoa (Switch) Review

Hoa developed by Skrollcat studio (in partnership with Kyx studio) and published by PM Studios was originally unveiled May of 2020 during the Wholesome Direct - Indie Game Showcase. And what a perfect announcement that was. Showing off its gorgeous hand drawn art style, the game instantly garnered much deserved anticipation as it stood out as one of the presentation’s highlights. A year and a half later and we now have Hoa in our hands. Has our little forest dwelling platformer blossomed into a must-play indie title on the Switch, or has it withered and died in the summer heat?

Comments / 0

Community Policy