Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery review - "A relaxing tribute to art, music, and love"

One look at Art of Rally, and you would be forgiven for thinking it a light work. But the developer, Funselektor Labs Inc., is hoping that one look will not be enough. Indeed, I can scarcely pull my eyes away. The art style is minimal: a catalogue of crisp, unbroken colours and sparing polygons, with the texture pressure-washed from every surface. It is a curious choice, given that most rally games, from WRC 9 to Dirt 5, would rather keep faith with the beautifully rendered deluge. But Funselektor has made a game for the rally-addled, and it’s betting on the dirty minds of its audience to fill in the detail. Note the absence of capital letters in the menus and in the title (stylised as “art of rally”), as though sentences were tight corners. For the devoted drifter, there is no such thing as a full stop.