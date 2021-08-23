Researcher's First Hack Was to Make Minesweeper Incredibly Easy to Beat

Implementing the “Hello World!” of convolutional neural networks. A large part of the progress made in deep learning over the recent years is due to the concept of convolutional neural networks or CNNs. These networks have become the de-facto standard in all but the most trivial tasks in image processing. The basic concepts of CNNs originate from the 1980s, the first application to image recognition was published in 1989. Like so many topics in the field of deep learning the big advances came with more computing power and one major factor was using GPUs instead of CPUs for training starting in the mid 2000s.