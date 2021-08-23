Cancel
Researcher's First Hack Was to Make Minesweeper Incredibly Easy to Beat

Unlike some other hackers and security researchers, Ophir Harpaz did not get into hacking by breaking into her school's network when she was a teenager. Harpaz, who is now a security researcher at cybersecurity firm Guardicore, was already working in tech and had a degree in computer science when she got curious about hacking. A colleague suggested she try reverse engineering, the art of analyzing and deconstructing software.

