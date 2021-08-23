Cancel
Waffle House Accused of Refusing to Seat Black Couple Who Requested to Dine In

By Ashantai Hathaway
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
In Missouri, a Waffle House is issuing an apology after a Black couple says they were discriminated against and denied service. Jimmiecia Benit says she and her wife tried to dine in at the 24-hour breakfast chain in St. Charles City, Missouri—but a server told the couple they had to take their meals to go instead.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

