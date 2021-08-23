This Map Shows Where Unhoused People Aren't Allowed To Exist in Los Angeles

Tall people: Tired of your feet hanging off the edge of mattresses when you sleep, unprotected, right where Ted Cruz can suckle upon them? (I can’t relate, since I’m 5’8” on a good day, in the morning, when the moon is directly above me, but I assume that’s what it’s like.) Well, today’s your lucky day, you tall drinks of water, because rain or shine—or however the weather is up there—your trusty steeds here at Rec Room are workin’ our collective tail off to solve your everyday problems through some good ol’ retail therapy. The issue du jour? Finding the best mattresses for tall people.