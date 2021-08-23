Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

This Map Shows Where Unhoused People Aren't Allowed To Exist in Los Angeles

Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
With the pandemic surging once again, rising populations of unhoused people are struggling to find safe places to live in cities across the United States. On July 29th, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a new anti-camping law, effectively banning unhoused people from large swaths of the city. The new ordinance outlaws “sitting, lying or sleeping” in public and sets new, wide-ranging restrictions on all camping and loitering within most public spaces inside LA County. The newly-forbidden areas include underpasses; bridges and tunnels; within 500 feet of schools, libraries, daycares and parks; within 5 feet of all driveways, exits or entrances; and even within 1,000 feet of homeless shelters.

