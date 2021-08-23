Cancel
YouTube says its Partner Program now has 2 million members

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube’s Partner Program, which allows users to make money off their videos, has passed the 2 million creator mark, the company said Monday. The platform has helped turn YouTube into a viable business for top creators like PewDiePie and Jenna Marbles, but it’s also been the cause of consternation for the company when eligible partners — often those same top creators — do something that reflects poorly on the platform and temporarily drives away advertisers.

