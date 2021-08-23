Close Out the Summer of Country Club Fashion With a New Polo Shirt
Since re-entering the runway scene with a rugby-like vengeance during the Spring 2019 season, prep has continued to shed its buttoned-up image in fashion — trickling down from the halls of boarding schools to the manicured courts of elite country clubs. This summer in particular, the style spent less time reading Homer in layered cardigans and more time playing doubles in pleated mini skirts; the look has become more attainable for the common fashion folk who want a slice of whatever the upper crusts of society are enjoying.fashionista.com
Comments / 0