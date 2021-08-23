Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Close Out the Summer of Country Club Fashion With a New Polo Shirt

By Dara Prant
fashionista.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince re-entering the runway scene with a rugby-like vengeance during the Spring 2019 season, prep has continued to shed its buttoned-up image in fashion — trickling down from the halls of boarding schools to the manicured courts of elite country clubs. This summer in particular, the style spent less time reading Homer in layered cardigans and more time playing doubles in pleated mini skirts; the look has become more attainable for the common fashion folk who want a slice of whatever the upper crusts of society are enjoying.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Clubs#Polo Shirt#New York Yacht Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Presenting: The 32 Best Affordable Dresses of Fall 2021

If you're anything like me, dresses have become the backbone of your wardrobe over the last three months. Seriously, if you saw the current state of my closet, you'd understand just how much market share they've taken up. Between packing for trips and finding the easiest outfits to put together, my dress obsession is in full gear, but just because it tends to kick up in the summer months doesn't mean I'll be losing any interest come fall.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Apparelpurewow.com

This Lounge Dress Is The Most-Wanted Item on SKIMS Right Now

As a collective species, we’ve seem to come to an understanding that loungewear is life. Still, there’s a certain inner calling to step our fashion chops up as well. It’s no surprise then, that this SKIMS slip dress has become a summer must-have for homebodies and adventure-seekers alike. Following the...
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

These 11 Fashion Trends Will Rule Fall 2021

Summer isn’t quite over yet, but we’re already looking ahead to the season of cozy cashmere, plaid skirts and pumpkin spice everything. Last fall we were more than happy to wrap ourselves in sweatpants and fancy PJs while working from home, but this year we’re eager to put together outfits that are a bit more fashion forward as we slowly start incorporating more restaurant visits, office days and hangouts with friends into our schedule. Here you’ll find the top 11 fall fashion trends for fall 2021 to start shopping (and wearing) right this very second. From the return of Rachel Green as style icon to Doug Funnie’s signature piece to comfortable heels you can actually walk in, here’s everything you’ll want to add to cart for fall.
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

25 Pretty, Flowy Dresses You Can Buy on Amazon for the End of Summer

One of summer's simple pleasures is not having to wear pants. Of course, you should wear *something—*namely, a dress (and a dress you can buy on Amazon, so you can try it within days, no sweat). The best dresses on Amazon for summer are flowy frocks that look great, are easy to throw on, and are breezy enough that you stay cool in warm weather. Bonus points if they have pockets. These dresses are versatile enough to be worn for whatever occasion you need: weddings, work, date night, brunch, going to the beach, or just hanging around the house.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

5 Shoe Lovers on Where They Shop for Heels, and Why Wearing Them Is Empowering

When Henry Bae—cofounder of the shoe brand Syro—was younger, they remember wanting to rock heels out in public but being far too ashamed to do so. “I used to trail behind my family on our after-dinner walks, so I could strut on my toes and imagine myself walking on an incline,” Bae says. Flash forward to today, and Bae and their cofounder, Shaobo Han, are now making it their mission to make heels accessible to all. They design heeled styles in a large range of sizes, from men’s 8 to men’s 14. Street style stars, both male or nonbinary, are increasingly sporting heels proudly and stylishly. And it’s about more than just a fashion statement.
Apparelthezoereport.com

Here Are The New Dresses To Wear With Your Favorite Pair Of Boots

For some people, the thought of putting together fall ensembles brings an unspoken rush of excitement. Experts in layering will love the idea of styling a turtleneck underneath a chunky knit sweater while coat lovers can’t wait to break out their many transitional trenches. Before you fully dive into these categories, however, there is one key summer item you can wear well into fall (and even into winter): dresses. In particular, fall dresses styled with boots is a combination worth trying. Celebrities such as Emma Roberts and Cardi B are already embracing this outfit with their Chelsea boots. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz likes to style combat boots with her knit dresses for a casual, but edgy feel.
Designers & CollectionsNewsTimes

Beyoncé's Ivy Park Drops Rodeo Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The cowboy aesthetic gets a major makeover in Beyoncé’s “Ivy Park Rodeo” Collection,...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The New Fashion Arrivals We’re Excited to Shop This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Marc Jacob's Summer 2021 Collection Is Packed With Stylish Sporty Styles—Here's 6 Pieces We're Buying

If you're anything like us, athleisure wear has become one of your favorite fashion trends. I mean, anytime you can throw on a sweatsuit or sporty dress and still look stylish, that's a win in our book. So, of course, we've been looking for more pieces to add to our closet, and today we were thrilled to come across Marc Jacob's summer 2021 collection. From a sweatsuit to a tennis dress and tie-dye sneakers, the collection is packed with cute sleek, sporty styles that are actually worth splurging on. (Oh, and the Small Traveler Tote is totally giving us Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Tote Bag vibes.)
TV & VideosPosted by
whowhatwear

8 Fall Trends the Coolest Fashion TikTokers Are Wearing

While the rest of the world debates the pros and cons of TikTok versus Instagram and which social media app will ultimately prevail, we're just over here toggling between the two to bring you the latest on what's trending in the virtual fashion world. Some could say we're even a little TikTok obsessed, given that we've dived into everything from the makeup trends we're inspired to try to the latest fashion aesthetic to emerge. In any case, scrolling through the app is our journalistic duty, and on our latest scrolling frenzy, we couldn't help but notice that the app's digital creators are putting some new summer trends on the map.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Nail Late Summer Style in This White Midi Dress — Starting at $32

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While the summer doesn’t technically end until mid-September, the unofficial conclusion to the season is Labor Day. Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe that cooler temps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, we need to end the summer in style with a great dress.
fashionista.com

Legitimize Your Tennis Look With Ralph Lauren's 2021 US Open Collection

Polo Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships — supplying uniforms for all on-court officials and ballpersons — since 2005, and the unofficial outfitter of American country-club members for even longer. And in 2021, this legacy is really meeting the moment: Not since the 1980s have preppy tennis staples and associated off-court styles been so popular. The brand is making the most of it with a US Open campaign meant to "celebrate the revival and resurgence of New York City" as the tournament returns to full capacity this year.
ApparelTelegraph

‘Shopping for petite clothes has always felt like a treasure hunt’

When I started my career as a solicitor in corporate finance, there were hardly any women in the field. I’d go into a room filled with men in dark suits – and I’m a woman, and I’m 5’1”, so I was little compared to everyone else. I couldn’t help but find it intimidating sometimes. I didn’t want to feel intimidated – I wanted to feel smart and confident and professional, which at that stage meant tailored dressing.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Plaid and Leopard Print Galore! Kate Spade NY Just Released a Gorgeous New Fall Collection

Kate Spade New York is back at it again with a new fall collection that will make you want to treat yourself. The latest line is filled with bold plaids, rich raspberry hues, and even some owls. We are so excited to see standout pieces like the oversize totes and fuzzy flats be worn by fashion-lovers all season long. Shop through our editor-approved choices and get something new for yourself. New season, new wardrobe, of course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy