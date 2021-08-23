Cancel
Environment

Look for a hot and sunny start to the workweek.

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 3 days ago

Good morning everyone. Today, I'm tracking morning temperatures to be in the lower-70s, with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper-90s.

Throughout today, I'll continue tracking sunny to mostly sunny skies with hot temperatures and basically no rain chances.

If you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time today, be sure to drink lots of fluids, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade. Make sure you don't forget about your pets either!

Tomorrow, I'm tracking morning temperatures in the lower-70s and warm into the upper-90s that afternoon. For most, it'll be a beautiful but hot sunny day with slightly breezy winds out of the southeast. Once again, make sure to stay well-hydrated if you planning on being outdoors.

Throughout the rest of this week, look for high temps to slowly the mid to lower-90s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. These slightly cooler temps will be due to more moisture moving into the area, causing more muggy/sticky conditions.

This trend should continue through the start of next week, with basically no rain chances insight.

