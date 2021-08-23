Introducing: Rubber Band Gun’s “Be Together”
“Be Together” is being hypnotized by hypotheticals. It’s playing basketball with balled up love notes and missing every one. It’s the cheesiest Disney movie with the most unsatisfying ending; How To Save Your Heart, cookie-cutter type stuff. It’s the feeling a torch song gives you, but pulled out of your speakers and staring back at you. Unrequited-keep-you-up-at-night-day-dreaming kind of love that follows and haunts you like that Owen Wilson horror movie from the ‘90s. I think Catherine Zeta Jones was in it, it’s called The Haunted or something. I’ll fact check this later. Point being is, it sticks on you and comes up in press pieces years later. Spooky.www.talkhouse.com
