Center of the Sun, Part 1: Can the Suns find a perfect fit for their final roster spot?
Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns. Phoenix Suns vs Cavaliers L (88-85) Box Score (ESPN) Summer League is over and we’ve got a full six weeks to wait until Suns basketball is played again when the Suns and Kings face off in their first preseason game on Oct. 4. The opening frenzy of free agency has passed with all of the NBA’s major unrestricted free agents signed leaving slim pickings for the Suns to fill their final open roster spot.www.brightsideofthesun.com
