MLB

Christian Arroyo’s addition should be a positive for this roster

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox are spiraling right now, or so it seems. With each passing loss, it increasingly feels like rock bottom, only to have a deeper, rockier bottom revealed to us within 48 hours. This is a team that desperately needs to find their stride again, and while they can’t bring in outside reinforcements beyond the waiver wire or free agency, they have their own. And some have been added already, most notably in the form of Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber.

MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox believe 20-run outburst could end skid, propel them forward: ‘A night a lot of us were looking forward to,’ Xander Bogaerts says

BOSTON -- The Red Sox let out weeks worth of offensive frustrations Wednesday night against the Rays, and they hope their 20-run outburst is a sign of good things to come. Boston set season highs in runs (20), hits (19) and walks (9) and tied season highs in both triples (2) and extra-base hits (10) in a 20-8 drubbing of Tampa Bay that was even more of a blowout than the final score would indicate. From the first inning, when Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts became the first trio of Red Sox since at least 1961 to lead off a game with three doubles in a row, it was clear Boston’s offense had awoken from a prolonged slumber.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 8, Rangers 4: A rollercoaster of an afternoon at Fenway

Watching the Red Sox these days is an exercise in expecting the worst and hoping for the best, with the ultimate outcome almost exclusively being of the former category. And it seemed like it would be that way in this one as well. Boston was leading most of the day over Texas thanks to a dominant performance from Nathan Eovaldi and a couple of homers from the offense. But then Matt Barnes couldn’t miss bats in the ninth and allowed the Rangers to tie it up. This time, however, the Red Sox did not find a way to lose. A huge two-out double from Rafael Devers kept the game alive in the tenth, and after 2 2⁄3 massive innings from Garrett Whitlock they got a walk off grand slam from Travis Shaw to end it.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox prospects Jose Ramirez, Giancarlos Santana making strides in Dominican Summer League

Earlier this week, Red Sox pitching prospect Jose Ramirez put together yet another quality outing for one of the club’s Dominican Summer League affiliates. Over five strong innings of work against the DSL Marlins on Monday, Ramirez kept the opposition off the scoreboard while allowing just one hit and no walks to go along with three strikeouts on the afternoon.
Boston Globe

Winnable game implodes on Hansel Robles, Red Sox in 10th

The Red Sox still lack fundamentals. The attention to detail still eludes a team that is quickly approaching the last game of the season. Just days removed from an “embarrassing” (in manager Alex Cora’s words) nine-run loss to the lowly Texas Rangers, the Red Sox got another taste Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, just one spot higher in the American League standings.
MLBallfans.co

Christian Arroyo explains split, home run trot Euro step

There was so much to ask Christian Arroyo since we last saw him leave the Yankee Stadium field July 18. First off, there was the split executed by Arroyo in his very first game giving first base a whirl. That, of course, paved the way for a hamstring-induced injured list stint that is just coming to an end.
MLBOver the Monster

FanPost Friday: Roster Construction

Here's how I think the roster/lineup should be constructed. I'll start with the two obvious ones: Aside from injuries or rest days, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers should be in the lineup every day. Neither are sublime defenders, but they both provide more than enough offensive prowess to be firmly entrenched as the everyday shortstop and third baseman respectively.
MLBOver the Monster

OTM Roundtable: Who’s the biggest boost?

The Red Sox are in a bad way and need as much help as they can get. For the most part, a recovery in the standings is only going to happen due to the players who are already here, but some players who are not yet here could as well. For this week’s roundtable, I asked who among players not currently on the active roster could provide the most help. That includes injured players, those on rehab, and prospects who could be called up.
MLBBoston Globe

With Kyle Schwarber and Chris Sale, Red Sox arrive at time for transformation

It is a time of transformation for the reeling Red Sox. On Friday, the team continued a mid-August roster overhaul by activating trade deadline pickup Kyle Schwarber from the injured list and designating Marwin Gonzalez for assignment. While the team had planned on sending Schwarber out for a rehab assignment, in a 3-11 stretch, it decided against waiting an additional day to try to jumpstart an offense that went dormant in early July.
MLBOver the Monster

Travis Shaw Has Grand Old Time Playing Hero In Return to Fenway

The Sox have 17 straight games. After this, they will play Minnesota, Cleveland, and Tampa all in a row. The next day off will be September 9. I’m in it for the long haul. Are you? This could be the defining stretch, and it might (and likely will) dictate whether the Sox play in October. Right now, Boston is tied with the Athletics for the wild card, as both teams have identical records of 70-55, and are somewhat comfortably ahead of Seattle, with a lead of three games. Eovaldi pitches for the Sox against Allard in the finale as the Sox try to guarantee the Rangers a .500 record at best. For as rough as our season has been, we’re contenders when compared to Texas. Thanks to the rainout, Christian Arroyo is back in the majors, a small consolation for a slipping team. He was called up today, according to CBS Sports. To make room, Arauz has been demoted to Triple-A. Arroyo is not starting this game. Hey, here’s a refreshing change for today’s game: the Red Sox draw first blood! With a runner at first and two out in the bottom of the second, Verdugo homers to the Boston bullpen in right. It's 2-0 on his twelfth of the year, which ties his career high. There aren’t all that many people in Fenway today, but the dinger did not escape their notice! The Rangers respond by putting two on with one out in the top of the third, but Bogaerts catches a line drive and fires it back to second for the easy pickoff to end the inning as Texas comes away with nothing. The first two batters reach in the top of the fifth thanks to a single and an error and move into scoring position on a sacrifice groundout. A fielding error at first base brings in Martin and puts the Rangers on the board at 2-1. The Sox catch two players in a rundown to end the inning. On a bunt back to Eovaldi, they catch Solak in a rundown and tag him out, followed by Devers’ running across the diamond to get the other man out as the Red Sox retain the lead, albeit not as safe. That was the oddest and most confusing double play I’ve seen in a while, and I would imagine that would have resembled seven-year-olds playing sandlot ball, not seasoned pros at the highest level of the game. Given how ugly the inning was, Boston, both the city and the team, will take the one run and peculiar ending over the alternative.
MLBallfans.co

Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Christian Arroyo, Yankees

The Red Sox certainly looked like a new team over the weekend with their sweep of the Orioles. The rotation is now missing its two weak links, and the offense came out of their slump in a big way. All that said, these next three games (coming in a two-day span) is going to to really show whether or not this group is back. (Chad Finn; Boston Globe)
MLBPosted by
NESN

Christian Arroyo Can Play First Base For Red Sox Under One Condition

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo will continue his rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Worcester. Arroyo was out of the lineup for the WooSox for Wednesday’s game, but manager Alex Cora shared via Zoom that he was just getting the day off. Instead, Arroyo took batting practice at Polar Park and will rest up before a start at second base Thursday.
Posted by
NESN

Christian Arroyo Isn’t ‘Far Off’ From Returning To Red Sox After Hamstring Injury

Christian Arroyo is in the home stretch of his rehab assignment, and Alex Cora likes what he has seen. The Boston Red Sox utility player has been on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury he suffered in his debut at first base when he did a split trying to make a play against the New York Yankees. Despite having a less-than-ideal time at the corner position, Cora still said Arroyo could play first base upon his return to Boston.
MLBMilford Daily News

Add Christian Arroyo among those donning a first baseman's mitt at Polar, Fenway

WORCESTER — Abbott & Costello’s classic “Who’s on First?” is now playing at Fenway Park. It’s not a peculiar situation, but the club is looking at a variety of players both in Boston and Worcester to find a bit more consistency and production at the position. With the exception of Sticky Fields, Goofy Dan and Booby Barber, it seems like an ongoing tryout at first base.
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Seat Podcast: The return to the Bronx

Note: This episode was recorded on Monday, but due to technical issues has been published later. Welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. On today’s episode Bob Osgood joins me on a Red Sox off day to discuss the upcoming Red Sox/Yankees series in the Bronx as well as the newly minted top ten Red Sox farm system per Baseball America.
BaseballOver the Monster

Sunday’s Red Sox-Rangers game has been postponed

After an absolutely embarrassing loss on Saturday, somehow arguably the worst loss of a season that has been filled with dreadful ones, Boston and Texas were set up for a rubber match in what is really a must-win series for the Red Sox. At least it feels that way. However, neither side will get a win on Sunday as the weather had some other ideas. With Tropical Storm Henri getting set to make landfall in New England and Sunday and pour rain down on the region for pretty much the entire day, the Red Sox wasted no time to announce Sunday’s game has been postponed. The two sides will make up the game on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Rangers Series Preview

A team lost in the wilderness since 2016, Texas sold hard at the deadline and appear to be heading towards another rebuild cycle. Down. This team is 7-24 since the All-Star break, which is somehow worse than the Orioles!. Pitching Matchups. 8/20: Dane Dunning vs. Chris Sale, 7:10 PM ET...
MLBPosted by
NESN

How Kyle Schwarber Reacted After Hitting First Home Run With Red Sox

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber couldn’t have drawn up a better time for his first signature moment at Fenway Park. Schwarber stepped to the plate with the Red Sox trailing by two runs and a runner on second in the ninth inning. He proceeded to tie the game with a two-run blast to center field, measuring 437 feet and scoring Kiké Hernández after a lead-off double.

