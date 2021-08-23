Christian Arroyo’s addition should be a positive for this roster

The Sox have 17 straight games. After this, they will play Minnesota, Cleveland, and Tampa all in a row. The next day off will be September 9. I’m in it for the long haul. Are you? This could be the defining stretch, and it might (and likely will) dictate whether the Sox play in October. Right now, Boston is tied with the Athletics for the wild card, as both teams have identical records of 70-55, and are somewhat comfortably ahead of Seattle, with a lead of three games. Eovaldi pitches for the Sox against Allard in the finale as the Sox try to guarantee the Rangers a .500 record at best. For as rough as our season has been, we’re contenders when compared to Texas. Thanks to the rainout, Christian Arroyo is back in the majors, a small consolation for a slipping team. He was called up today, according to CBS Sports. To make room, Arauz has been demoted to Triple-A. Arroyo is not starting this game. Hey, here’s a refreshing change for today’s game: the Red Sox draw first blood! With a runner at first and two out in the bottom of the second, Verdugo homers to the Boston bullpen in right. It's 2-0 on his twelfth of the year, which ties his career high. There aren’t all that many people in Fenway today, but the dinger did not escape their notice! The Rangers respond by putting two on with one out in the top of the third, but Bogaerts catches a line drive and fires it back to second for the easy pickoff to end the inning as Texas comes away with nothing. The first two batters reach in the top of the fifth thanks to a single and an error and move into scoring position on a sacrifice groundout. A fielding error at first base brings in Martin and puts the Rangers on the board at 2-1. The Sox catch two players in a rundown to end the inning. On a bunt back to Eovaldi, they catch Solak in a rundown and tag him out, followed by Devers’ running across the diamond to get the other man out as the Red Sox retain the lead, albeit not as safe. That was the oddest and most confusing double play I’ve seen in a while, and I would imagine that would have resembled seven-year-olds playing sandlot ball, not seasoned pros at the highest level of the game. Given how ugly the inning was, Boston, both the city and the team, will take the one run and peculiar ending over the alternative.