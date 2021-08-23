Cancel
Nuclear fusion experiment puts ignition within our grasp

By Kristin Houser
Freethink
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States researchers appear to have reached a new milestone in nuclear fusion — bringing the dream of near-limitless clean energy closer to fruition. “This phenomenal breakthrough brings us tantalisingly close to a demonstration of ‘net energy gain’ from fusion reactions — just when the planet needs it,” Arthur Turrell, an Imperial College London physicist helping analyze the new data, said in a press release.

