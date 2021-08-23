Seaside Holiday Inn gives one family a lifetime of memories
For nearly two decades, the Smith family spent their summers in Ocean City, Maryland. "Nancy and I were married in 1981, and a few years later, we moved back to Virginia," says Michael Smith. "We didn't have a lot of money in those early years to stay at a hotel, so we would wake up early on a Saturday, drive to Ocean City and spend the day on the beach and boardwalk, and then come home in the evening."www.hospitalitynet.org
