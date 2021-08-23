Cancel
Update: Police locate missing 7-year-old from Frankford

By Kristen Johanson
audacy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 7-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Frankford section of the city. Samaad Sims was last seen just after midnight on Monday, along Church and Tackawanna streets. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Police are actively searching for him. Anyone with any information...

