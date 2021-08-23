Vaccine Mandates Are ‘Mixed Bag’ for Movie Theaters, NATO CEO John Fithian Says (Video)

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in point: “PAW Patrol,” an animated movie based on the popular kids TV show, left Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi romance drama “Reminiscence” in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more in its debut than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood. That’s the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe. Hurricane Henri, which is currently battering parts of the Northeast, is also keeping people at home.