Vaccine Mandates Are ‘Mixed Bag’ for Movie Theaters, NATO CEO John Fithian Says (Video)

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
The movie theater industry’s top lobbyist says requiring vaccines will bring short-term pain for cinemas but would be helpful in the long run. As movie theater owners gather in Las Vegas for CinemaCon amidst a resurgent pandemic, National Association of Theater Owners CEO John Fithian said that vaccine mandates may be necessary for the exhibition industry to bounce back from the pandemic’s prolonged effect on the box office.

U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”
Holland, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Holland Movie Theater Reserves Sundays For Vaccinated Guests

A downtown Holland movie theater is reserving showings one day a week for people who have been vaccinated. According to Fox 17, starting August 22, Sperry's Moviehouse in downtown Holland will require proof of vaccination, in the form of vaccination card or a photo of it, on Sundays. Sperry's staff working on Sundays will also be vaccinated.
New York City, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Reactions mixed to New York vaccine mandates

Reactions in the New York metropolitan area were mixed on Monday as New York State ordered hospital and nursing home workers to get COVID-19 inoculations and New York City was poised to start requiring proof of vaccinations for anyone in restaurant dining rooms, gyms, museums and many other leisure venues.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

“The Family Is Still The Family,” Says NATO Chief To Studios; John Fithian, Charlie Rivkin Talk Streaming, Piracy On CinemaCon Eve

The Delta Variant, streaming wars and surging piracy loom large as CinemaCon launches Sunday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the first in-person gathering of theaters owners and Hollywood studios since the pandemic struck 18-months ago. The virus has slashed registered attendees to circa 2,000 from 3,500 pre-pandemic, with a sizeable European contingent entirely shut out by U.S. travel restrictions. The annual gathering, where studios showcase first-look clips of upcoming films plus select stars for cinema owners, hits at a crossroad for exhibition as it struggles back from the brink. NATO President & CEO John Fithian and MPA Chairman-CEO Charles...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Theater Org Head Honcho Accepts The Movie Release Landscape Has Changed, But Warns ‘Simultaneous Release’ Cannot Continue

This morning, NATO head honcho John Fithian took to the stage at CinemaCon 2021 to talk about the state of the industry right now, in a year rife with change and tumult. His speech today focused strongly on the future of theatergoing in an industry that was one of the most impacted by the events of 2020 and beyond. Along with recognizing the ever-changing landscape, Fithian also did not mince words when discussing some of the strategies of major studios during 2020. His warning?
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

“Simultaneous Release Does Not Work” Declares NATO’s John Fithian; AMC Boss Adam Aron Tells Studios “Show Movies In Theaters First” – CinemaCon Opening

Following remarks by MPA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin on Tuesday at CinemaCon, National Association of Theatre Owners chief John Fithian and No. 1 global circuit AMC boss Adam Aron took the stage to continue the patriotic messages for theatrical exhibition about how they are an essential to a multibillion-dollar industry. Fithian exclaimed “we will rise again” after a pandemic that has crippled the business, not to mention an entertainment industry intoxicated on crushing the theatrical window. “Exclusive release periods remain vital to the success of the theatrical business,” Fithian said while applauding filmmakers who embrace the big screen, and don’t believe that “movie...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Theater Owners Chief John Fithian Doubles Down on Streaming Debate: 'Simultaneous Release Does Not Work for Anyone'

John Fithian, the chief of the National Association of Theater Owners, is here to reiterate one thing: Moviegoing is not dead. Yes, it’s been a bleak 28 months since CinemaCon, the exhibition trade show held annually in Las Vegas, last took place. In that time, the pandemic brought on unprecedented challenges for the industry, including shuttered cinemas, shortened theatrical windows and a growing focus on streaming. They may be down, but they’re not out.
Movieswibqam.com

Analysis: Delta variant disrupts Hollywood’s box office comeback

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Three months after Hollywood launched a marketing blitz that proclaimed “the big screen is back,” the Delta variant of the coronavirus has interrupted cinema’s rebound from the pandemic. Studio executives and movie theater operators, meeting this week in Las Vegas for the annual CinemaCon convention, hoped...
Las Vegas, NVarcamax.com

Theaters' plea to Hollywood: 'Show movies in movie theaters first'

A lot has changed in the movie business since two and a half years ago, the last time movie theater owners and Hollywood studio executives gathered in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, the annual film business convention. Amid a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, this year's festivities aren't expected to have the star...
MoviesSFGate

Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in point: “PAW Patrol,” an animated movie based on the popular kids TV show, left Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi romance drama “Reminiscence” in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more in its debut than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood. That’s the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe. Hurricane Henri, which is currently battering parts of the Northeast, is also keeping people at home.
Public HealthStreet.Com

Movie Theater Stocks Rise on FDA Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of movie theater chains made gains Monday after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA vaccine approval covers people 16 and older. The move could boost vaccine rates in the country and could potentially lead to higher footfalls...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Warner Bros. Reveals New Footage of 'The Matrix 4' and 'The Batman' at CinemaCon

Taking a low-key approach, Warner Bros. presented new footage Tuesday for its theatrical slate over the next seven months at exhibitors’ confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The studio’s reel shown at the showroom at Caesars Palace included new footage of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson and the opening sequence for “The Many Saints of Newark” that is a prequel to “The Sopranos.” A glimpse at the first trailer for “The Matrix 4” was also revealed, along with its title: “The Matrix: Resurrections.” For Clint Eastwood’s neo-Western drama “Cry Macho,” the presentation was a mini-homage to Eastwood’s career with praise via recorded comments by Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep and other cinema luminaries. The tributes were mixed with “Cry Macho” movie clips.

