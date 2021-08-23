Dr. Kevin Most: ‘A vaccine teaches our immune system what to look for’

Lisa Dent, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show Dr. Most gave his insight and on breakthrough cases, explains how a vaccine does what it does, what role mRNA has in the process, and answered questions from listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.