4K Blu-ray bonanza! Grab 3 for £30 at HMV

There are some good reasons to watch movies on the humble Blu-ray player -- even in the streaming age. A hardware player offers the best image and sound quality available, thanks to the enhanced storage capacities of Blu-ray discs. There are two types of Blu-ray disc options available: 1080p Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray. Both are a step up from a traditional DVD player, but getting a 4K player will let you play both kinds of Blu-rays and give you access to formats like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, DTS:X and HDR10. Even better, all of them will play your DVD and CD collections, too. Streaming problems like bandwidth caps, dropouts or buffering are nonexistent. But if you somehow want those, most of the best Blu-ray players options can also support streaming apps such as Netflix (some even in 4K) and Hulu.