The Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Canada marriage is off to a promising start

By K.T. Smith (CHISAP)
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Roethlisberger took the field for the first time in 2021 on Saturday night in the Steelers’ third pre-season game against the Detroit Lions. It was also the first glimpse Pittsburgh fans got of a Roethlisberger-led offense under new coordinator Matt Canada. The results, in a word, were spectacular. Roethlisberger went 8-10 for 137 yards while producing two touchdowns in three drives. While the numbers were impressive, the ease with which he operated Canada’s system was equally so.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

