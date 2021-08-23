Cancel
Before You Buy Crypto, Make These Financial Moves

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck these key items off your list before sinking money into digital coins. Does it seem like more and more people you know are talking about cryptocurrency these days? You're not imagining things. In a recent survey, more than 50 million Americans are likely to buy cryptocurrency in the next...

#Bitcoin#Personal Finance#Digital Currencies#Stocks#Markets#Americans#Dogecoin
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin, Ethereum, and XRP Dropped Today

First, the SEC took aim at fraud in the cryptocurrency market. Then, one federal reserve bank president blasted it as "95% fraud, hype, noise and confusion." Now, President Biden's new treasury secretary may want to sweep all cryptocurrencies away and replace them with a "central bank digital currency." What happened.
Kiplinger

Should You Invest in Crypto?

Social media and crypto talk go hand in hand for millennials. If you’re like me and you spend a lot of time online, you’ll see that investing in bitcoin, dogecoin and other coins is in vogue. According to a survey from NORC, a research arm of the University of Chicago, more than one in 10 Americans invest in cryptocurrencies. Crypto investors tend to be younger (38 years old, on average) and more diverse than traditional stock investors, and 61% started their crypto journey in the past 12 months. Of those who are still hesitant to dive in, 31% say they don’t know where to start. I’m in that camp. I still do not fully understand crypto, but as I read tweets about folks becoming bitcoin rich, I’m starting to wonder if my hesitancy is costing me.
The Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin Is Crypto's Most Dangerous Joke

Almost no one's using Dogecoin, but the currency still undergoes huge swings. A very small group of large holders have outsized influence over Dogecoin's price. Investors who buy in chasing monster gains may come to regret it. The Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in...
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.
The 3 Reasons Why Bitcoin’s Ascent May Slow

Data tracked by Glassnode show crypto exchanges received 16,606.80 BTC on Monday, the highest daily net inflow in over a month. Over the past week more than 29,000 BTC have been moved to exchanges. “[It’s] not a trend we want to see continue,” William Clemente, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, tweeted.
Should you invest in Bitcoin after it reached $50,000 in August?

Bitcoin reached $50,000 on Sunday after experiencing a steady rise in value after July. Bitcoin reached its all-time high of over $64,000 in April. It reached below $30,000, however, it has risen back to one of its highest value points since. Bitcoin BTC/USD has managed to reach a value of...
Gold Vs Cryptocurrency Investment: Which Is Better?

The gold vs. cryptocurrency debate is one massive discussion taking place in the investment market today. Perhaps it’s because investors look at the better option where to put their funds between the two. Both have their advantages depending on the type of investor you are. You can invest in both if you want to diversify your portfolio.
PayPal to allow UK users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

PayPal is to allow users in the UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies through the payment platform for the first time. The firm said it would allow customers to choose from four types of cryptocurrency – bitcoin, rthereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash – and that the service would be available via the PayPal app and its website.
This Crypto Accounts for the Most eToro Trades. (Hint: It's Not Dogecoin)

EToro's Q2 results show us where traders are putting their money. eToro is an international brokerage that trades in equities, commodities, crypto assets, and currencies. Its Q2 results contain some interesting insights into the crypto world. Not only did crypto trading account for almost three-quarters (73%) of the brokerage's Q2 commissions, but its crypto revenue is also up about 2,300% from the year before.
These 3 Things Might Happen to Crypto Market According to CryptoQuant CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
7 Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy for a Bullish Bitcoin Burst

After touching all-time highs of $64,800, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) witnessed a sharp correction. It briefly traded below $30,000 before making a gradual recovery. However, the positive momentum seems to be gaining traction. Bitcoin is now trading near $50,000 levels. As this price rises, investors may see multi-fold returns in crypto-related Reddit penny stocks.
The Motley Fool

1 ETF That Can Take You From $0 to $1 Million

ETFs can be a great choice for those who want a low-maintenance investment. Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, but it's also a fantastic way to generate wealth. You also don't need to be an experienced investor to succeed in the stock market, and sometimes the most low-maintenance investments can earn you the most money.
The Motley Fool

Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. That's not all. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection.
Bitcoin and the World of Cryptocurrencies, Explained

Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William's War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.

