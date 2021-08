It is with utter sorrow that we announce that Amber Renee Wood went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 2, 2021, after a tragic battle with COVID. For those who knew Amber, they know that Amber’s life was marked by service to others. Whether she was working diligently and selflessly at her job in payroll or being “Auntie Ammie” to her countless “nieces and nephews,” or bending over backward to be there for her friends, she was always serving those around her with all she had. A true servant and helper to all.