Why animal walks are fantastic for preschoolers

Due to Covid-19, we are limiting our in-person program attendance. Children can join Mrs. Savannah at the library to play instruments, sing songs, listen to a story, and make a craft. Children around preschool age are welcome! Every Tuesday, there will be two time slots for Storytime: 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Both Storytimes will have the same story and craft, you do not have to come to both. We are only allowing 12 kids per Storytime for now, but that can always be adjusted later if needed. There is a sign-up sheet for both time slots every week. Please call us at 256-593-3000 and give your child(ren)'s name, your phone number, and which time you'd like. -You must reserve your child(ren)'s time slot to attend. -If you are unable to attend, please cancel as soon as possible so we can open your spot to someone who may be waiting. -There will be a very limited amount of grab bags available for those who feel more comfortable staying home.