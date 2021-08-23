Cancel
Animals

Why animal walks are fantastic for preschoolers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you walk like a crab? Your preschooler probably can! Animal walks are all the rage in preschool classrooms for good reason. Walking like different animals gets all those gross motor skills moving and is wonderful for the joints. (Sounds like adults could use some animal walks, too.) Of course, animal walks for kids are just plain fun because preschoolers love to use their imaginations and pretend to be different things. While they’re enjoying walking like a monkey or running like puppies, kids are getting a workout developing their muscles and improving their core strength. It turns out, animal activities for kids have other benefits, too.

