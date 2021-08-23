Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

6 words to teach your parrot (and 3 not to)

pawtracks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best parts of owning a pet bird is having meaningful conversations with your animal — well, sort of. Lots of birds can talk (or say a few words at any rate) especially many species of parrots. Teaching your bird to speak will take time and lots of practice. It’s really repetition, repetition, repetition. But first, you’ll need to decide which words you want him to learn and, of course, repeat. Here are the words you should make sure they can say … and a few to leave off the list.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Your Name#Bird Species#Birds#African#Cusswords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petspawtracks.com

How to teach a dog to stand on cue

Although you may not use this command as often as “sit” or “stay,” teaching your dog what it means to “stand” can be equally helpful. And while dog standing might not seem like an obvious choice for training, it might be more useful than you realize. You might use this...
Animalssparklecat.com

7 Things Humans Do That Confuse Cats

Humans, for the most part, are pretty nice. I can say that because I’ve met lots of them, and it has nearly always been a good experience. But they can be really mystifying! There are a lot of ways humans behave that confuse cats, and I thought I would list a few of them. Can you see how illogical these are?
Petsanimalfair.com

10 Ways You Can Tell Your Dog Loves You!

Dogs are called man’s best friend for a reason — there’s nothing as sweet or as satisfying as the unconditional love of a four-legged friend. It’s pretty much impossible to keep the smile off your face when you have a pup around, but even though we know how much we love our furry friends, many of us wonder if our dogs actually love us just as much.
Animalsreshareworthy.com

Puppy Imitates Bunny Rabbit By Hopping Along Behind Him

Babies learn many behaviors by watching what others do. And the same is true with other species, including puppies. In the adorable video clip below, a Boxer puppy sees a black bunny rabbit and decides to follow him. But he doesn’t just follow after the rabbit, he hops just like one!
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PetsPosted by
DogTime

DogSpeak: What Your Dog Is Saying With Their Stressed Out Scratching

When a dog scratches, we pet parents often scratch, too! We scratch our head wondering what's causing our dogs to itch. Is it fleas? Do they have skin irritation? Maybe allergies? Maybe. But stress, frustration, or excitement can also cause a dog to scratch. Here's what you need to know. The post DogSpeak: What Your Dog Is Saying With Their Stressed Out Scratching appeared first on DogTime.
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Dogs Pick Up on This Sneaky Human Behavior Better Than Kids

Most dogs have a childlike personality that persists well after puppyhood. Maybe one of the many reasons we affectionately refer to them as our “furbabies?” However, according to a new study, their minds work quicker than actual human kiddos in one surprising way — they know when we’re lying. Research...
Computersmomblogsociety.com

4 Fun Ways to Teach Your Child Coding

Teaching your child to code is a great way to help them explore their creativity and learn valuable skills for the future. It’s not just for kids who want to become developers or programmers. Plus, coding will teach your child logic and how to think creatively!. Many parents feel like...
Kidsunionspringsherald.com

Teach Your Children Well

When I was six years old and my brother was 12, my dad met baseball legend Mickey Mantle and had him sign a baseball for each of us. It sat in a plastic case in my room where everyone could read what he wrote: “To Nathan, Mickey Mantle.” Unfortunately, I was so excited to have it that I would take it out of its case to show off to friends or sit and admire it in my six-year-old way.
Dale CarnegieThrive Global

Actually, Exploring Possibilities Is Integral to Achieving Your Dreams

When you hear the possibilities are endless, do you become overwhelmed? Or do you feel that for you, they are limited? Maybe you find yourself in the rut of what you think is an ordinary life. But, in reality, everyone is meant to explore the limitless options that lie before them. I submit that exploring possibilities is integral to achieving your dreams.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Teach Your Kids to Write Letters?

Teaching young children to write starts when they pick up a crayon to color. Crayons are usually thicker than pencils and easier for little ones to grip. Coloring is actually a great way to introduce handling a writing tool because it helps little muscles get the exercise to prepare them for more.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Animal Rights Advocates Outraged At Video of Graphic Abuse to Wild Duck

Animal rights advocates are pleading for help in finding the person behind an Instagram video that showed a person feeding a Muscovy duck a piece of bread laced with small fish hooks. The Muscovy duck is either hated or loved by Floridians and is often subjected to serious abuse, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy