Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Seven Products for the Last Days of Summer

columbusmonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could all use a few fun new gizmos and gadgets as these long, hot days of summer wear on—especially for parents who are in full entertainment mode. Involve the kids in making their own ice cream and popsicles, or set up a new playhouse for preschoolers in the backyard. It won’t be long until fall is upon us, so have a cold brew and chill out as you push through these hot and hazy days of summer.

www.columbusmonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Days Of Summer#The Last Days#Cold Brew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Children enjoy Last Blast of Summer

Last Blast of Summer was a huge success with more than 100 registered children. The event on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Stanley Park was co-sponsored by the Estes Park School District and the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District to mark the end of summer and the beginning of the new academic year.
PetsWIVB

What are the Dog Days of Summer?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) You might have heard the saying “Dog days of summer” but what does it really mean? Does it even have anything to do with dogs?. Historians state that the term originates from Sirius, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major which translates to “greater dog” in Latin. In ancient Greek and Roman culture, the “dog days” would occur when Sirius appeared to rise alongside the sun in July and early August. They believed that the heat from these two stars combined is what made these days the hottest of the year.
Middleborough, MASouth Coast Today

Nemasket River Productions back for second summer show

Nemasket River Productions is presenting its summer open-air theatre at the Oliver Mill Park in Middleboro for two weekends beginning Sept. 2. "Smiles of a Summer Night…Again!" will be performed alongside the gently flowing Nemasket River for two weekends, with performances on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 5pm as the sun sets behind you. Each weekend presents five one-act plays by a variety of playwrights and two directors, Jeff Gill and Mike Pevzner.
AgricultureTyler Morning Telegraph

Last chance for summer squash

If you love yellow squash like my momma does, you still have time to produce a fall crop before the first frost arrives. This same information also applies to zucchini and other summer squash. Yellow squash requires warm soil to germinate. It cannot tolerate frost or freezes however, so it...
Celebrationscountryliving.com

When is Labor Day 2021? Why We Celebrate Summer's Last Holiday

Who doesn't love a long weekend? Luckily, we can always count on Labor Day to give us that extra day of relaxation, barbecue and the perfect excuse to enjoy some fun under the summer sun. Of course, the holiday is a lot more than meets the eye. We could always use a little refresher on why we celebrate and what makes Labor Day more than summer's last hurrah.
Retailtexomashomepage.com

Take a look at these great summer pantry and entertaining products

On today’s Talking Texoma, Megan Thomas Head of Bourbon Blonde is sharing some great summer pantry and entertaining products. She begins with a beverage called Fun Wine. Fun Wine introduced a better for you flavored wine drink in 2020 with the launch of its hard, bubbly collections. This includes monk fruit which has never been used in the industry before. It helps to reduce the calorie count and it helps mold the flavor. Fun Wine has flavors like Strawberry Rose Moscato, Coconut Chardonnay, Sangria, and Peach Passion Moscato. Their 750 ML bottles retail between $5.99 and $6.99. You can use their Fun Wine Finder at Funwine.com/home.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Summer Days, Summer Nights

The opening sequence of Ed Burns' "Summer Days, Summer Nights" introduces all of the characters in an energetic seamless montage, the camera roving through the small houses, following a girl as she rides her bike down the street, waving to neighbors, each person heading out to greet the day. It's Memorial Day Weekend in a Long Island beach town. These characters all live there, i.e., they are "townies" or "locals," and they work at marinas, beach clubs, restaurants, catering to tourists and wealthy vacationers. Burns (and cinematographer William Rexer) toss you into the midst of the intersecting relationships of this small community. Everyone knows everyone, so this is an effective opening for this mostly-effective film. "Summer Days, Summer Nights" is purely an ensemble film. There is no one lead. Every character has their own arc, and their own reckoning to face about their lives. This is well-trod ground for Burns as a filmmaker (and in general), but there's no shame in well-trod ground, not if you care about the subject and present interesting characters, which Burns mostly does.
Rochester, MNKIMT

Families are enjoying the last few days of summer break before school starts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After this week, playgrounds in Rochester will be a little more empty and classrooms will be a little more full. In a recent survey conducted by RAND Corporation, about 84% of parents plan to send at least some of their children to school in-person this fall, 12% are unsure about what to do and only 5% of parents say they have no plans of sending their children back to school.
Minersville, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Dog days of summer in Minersville

The Minersville Swimming Pool hosted its first-ever Doggie Swim benefiting the Minersville Public Library. The event was noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For $7 per dog, pooches and their owners could take a dip in the pool before it officially closes for the season. The last regular pool day of the season was Friday.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston water parks offer deals for summer’s last days

With new attractions, thinner crowds and end-of-season promotions, the final weeks of summer is a refreshing time to visit area water attractions. At Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures in New Caney, Wild Isle — the floating-on-water obstacle course — expanded its footprint earlier this month. With reduced opening hours now...
RetailPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Back-to-school shopping off to an encouraging but cautious start

When it came to sales, last year’s back-to-school shopping season flunked. Thanks to COVID-19, there wasn’t much demand for backpacks, lunchboxes or new clothes for the first day of class for most kids, teens and college students. This year is looking better, according to several local retailers and analysts. But...
Lake Oswego, ORlovelakeoswego.com

5 Ways to Squeeze More Summer Fun Out of the Last Days of Summer Vacation in Lake Oswego

Schools start up again in Lake Oswego August 30 which means there are 15 more days to enjoy the “lazy hazy crazy days of summer.”. SWIM PARK. Afternoons spent at the Lake Grove Swim Park are some of my kids’ happiest summer memories. If you live within the original Lake Grove School District boundaries, you are eligible for a park pass. If you don’t, another option is the Lake Oswego Swim Park on the other end of the lake which is open to all Lake Oswego residents. Both parks have lifeguards on duty so take advantage of this opportunity to cool off in the lake and relax. Both parks close once school starts, so this is definitely a summer bucket list item that needs to get checked off!
Auburn, ALauburnvillager.com

The scorching 'day days' of summer

So, here I sit, fried out and rained out, in the hot “dog days” of August. This uncomfortable time of year gets its name from the rising of Sirius, the “dog star,” the brightest object this time of year in the dark heavens. When it’s hot outside, we seem to...
Agriculturehuntingdondailynews.com

Fair heads into last day

As the 2019 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock Auction came to a close earlier than in 2019, but even with fewer animals exhibited this year, the total numbers are comparable to 2018 sales and not far off from 2019 sales. The 328th lot, a dairy beef, was sold at 2:31...
Musicjonescountyiowa.gov

Last Summer 2021 Music in the Park

Bring your picnic and lawn chair to enjoy our last Music in the Park at Central Park this Friday, August 20th at 6:30 PM. We'll enjoy the tunes provided by "The Real RIdgerunners"!
Family Relationshipsbeaconseniornews.com

Zip-lining with the grandkids

The things grandparents will do for time and memories with teen-aged grandkids. My husband and I recently drove to North Carolina to visit the grandkids. If we’re lucky, we get to bask in their presence twice a year. Rarely is it more than that. But this year, it was different...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

40 Years Ago, a Woman Famously Survived Being 'Frozen Solid'. Here's The Science

Early one New Year's Eve morning in Minnesota, back in 1980, a man named Wally Nelson stumbled across the body of his friend, lying in the snow just a few meters from his door. Nineteen-year-old Jean Hilliard's car had stalled while returning to her parents' house after a night out. Dressed in little more than a winter coat, mittens, and cowboy boots, she set out into the minus 30 Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit) night air to seek her friend's assistance. At some point, she tripped and lost consciousness. For six hours, Hilliard's body lay in the cold, warmth draining away to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy