Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Scott Caldwell gets long awaited first start of 2021 season

By Sam Minton
thebentmusket.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Scott Caldwell comes on the field for the New England Revolution in 2021, there’s usually one reason why. Caldwell has taken on the role of a closer serving as a defensive midfield option who can come into games and lock down wins. Primarily coming off the bench, New England is now 8-0-0 when Caldwell makes an appearance in a match. He’s the Revs version of Jonathan Papelbon (or Mariano Rivera for this Yankees fan).

www.thebentmusket.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Jonathan Papelbon
Person
Wilfrid Kaptoum
Person
Bruce Arena
Person
Scott Caldwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Columbus Crew#Mr Reliable#Nycfc#Liga Mx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Maxwel Cornet handed first season start as Lyon takes on Angers

The 24-year-old missed the opening game with reports linking him with a transfer move to Burnley. Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has been handed his first season start by Lyon as they face Angers in a French Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who has heavily been linked with...
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Camp Candle progresses as Toledo football awaits start of anticipated season

The Toledo Rockets are one week into fall camp and one week closer to actual games. The arrival of the 2021 season is just shy of the three-week mark, creating equal parts urgency and excitement each afternoon at the Fetterman Training Center and Carter Field complex. A majority of starting positions are decided, but the Rockets are working through some injuries and establishing the all-important cohesiveness that’s a prerequisite for any championship-caliber football team.
Memphis, TNvucommodores.com

Regular Season Awaits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt soccer team concluded the exhibition portion of its schedule with a 1-0 road defeat at the hands of Memphis on Friday night. The home side scored with 13 minutes showing on the first-half clock for the game’s lone goal. The Commodores were coming off a...
NFLchatsports.com

Long-awaited NFL debut ‘was surreal’ for former Tiger

Last season was a frustrating year for Tanner Muse. After being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, the former Clemson and All-ACC safety missed all of his rookie NFL season in 2020 after suffering a toe injury in training camp.
Soccerchatsports.com

Pumas gets first win of the season against Puebla

Pumas was finally able to get a win by defeating Puebla 2-0 at home. Pumas gave their best performance of the season, and it was enough to finally get a win that relieves a lot of pressure from the team and Coach Andres Lillini after a terrible start to the season. Pumas fans hope this is a turning point and the team will now face a tough trip to face Toluca, while Puebla returns home to face Queretaro.
NFLtchdailynews.com

Love To Get First Career Start Saturday

GREEN BAY, WI- (Wisconsin Radio Network)- Saturday’s preseason opener will mark second-string quarterback Jordan Love’s first game action in a Packers uniform. There was no preseason last year and he didn’t dress up for any regular-season games. Love is expected to start and play into the second half. Kickoff time in Green Bay is set for 7:00 p-m.
Indiana StateWTHI

Sycamore football excited to get early start on season

Indiana State football will be one of the first teams to take to the field this college season. ISU opens next Saturday, August 28th at home versus Eastern Illinois in a week zero matchup. The Sycamores game is one of just three FCS games take place nationally next week.
MLSDaily Breeze

Jonathan Klinsmann seizes opportunity in first start of season for the Galaxy

Jonathan Klinsmann didn’t waste his first starting assignment for the Galaxy this season. Klinsmann, who joined the Galaxy last season, recorded seven saves in Saturday’s 1-0 road shutout over Minnesota United and several were safe to be categorized as spectacular. Klinsmann earned MLS Team of the Week honors and finished...
Soccerthebentmusket.com

Revs II loan Ryan Sierakowski to Forward Madison F.C.

Ahead of Saturday’s kick-off on the road against South Georgia Tormenta FC, it was reported that Revolution II midfielder Ryan Sierakowski will join Forward Madison FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021 season. Sierakowski joined the Revolution II on March 26th, 2021, after spending two seasons with Real...
FootballDelaware Gazette

Pioneers pumped to get 2021 season started

Last year was stressful for everyone, for a variety of reasons … that’s why just being able to play at all was huge for the Olentangy Orange football team. Still, though, with all the safety protocols in place, sometimes it was hard to just go out and have fun. Fortunately, Pioneers coach Zebb Schroeder said that hasn’t been an issue for his group this year.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Hibernian sign Hull forward James Scott on season-long loan

Hibernian have signed former Motherwell forward James Scott on loan from Hull. The versatile attacker has signed a season-long deal and will go into the squad for the cinch Premiership encounter against Dundee on Sunday. “I’m really happy to bring James to Hibernian for the season,” Hibs head coach Jack...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights get start times for 2021-22 season

The Golden Knights got a crucial piece to their 2021-22 schedule Friday: start times. The NHL released times for each of its regular-season games, starting with its opening-night doubleheader Oct. 12 featuring the Knights playing the expansion Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier that night.
MLSthebentmusket.com

Adam Buksa ready for “dream” call-up to Polish National Team

Dreams do come true, just ask Adam Buksa. Buksa has always hoped to play for the Polish National Team. Although he’s represented his home country at various youth levels, he’s yet to breakthrough with the senior team. That could change in September as Buksa has been called up for Poland’s...
NFLwiartonecho.com

Shai Ross comes up with Elks' long-awaited first touchdown of 2021

It might have been too little, too late to help change the fate of the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, but Shai Ross’s first Canadian Football League touchdown also stands as the first of the season for his struggling offence. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your...
College Sportsacuoptimist.com

A new era awaits Wildcats in first season of WAC

The Wildcats have embarked on a new adventure by joining the Western Athletic Conference on July 1. Athletic director Allen Ward expects a major transition, but it’s nothing he and his staff can’t handle. “We’ve been working tirelessly over the last few months to make sure we’re fully prepared for...
MLSchatsports.com

MLS All-Star injury absences include Chicharito & Vela

The LA forwards are among the many high-profile names ruled out of the match against Liga MX's best. Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Carlos Vela are among the high-profile players MLS has ruled out of Wednesday's All-Star clash with Liga MX. LA Galaxy's Hernandez is dealing with a calf injury, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy