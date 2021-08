Saturday Sporting Kansas City competed in the latest edition of the “Nicest Rivalry in Sports” as they took on Minnesota United as part of MLS’s rivalry week. Since Minnesota entered MLS in 2017 MLS has pushed the rivalry between the two teams but it has yet to really click with several fans, including this one. Up until this Saturday the rivalry had just felt like league marketing, an attempt to have a rivalry between two teams that didn’t have a set rivalry in the league. But Saturday’s 0-0 draw that saw 28 fouls, six yellows, and a red card may finally be what can be looked at as the start of what could build a true rivalry between the clubs.