Almost every Idahoan should be wearing a mask, per CDC guidance

Unless you’re one of the 6,300 Idahoans living in three specific rural counties, you should be wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, according to federal guidelines. It’s been more than three weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors in public in hotspots. At the time, 89% of Idahoans should have resumed masking to abide by the new guidance, the Post Register previously reported.