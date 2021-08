It's been a long strange road, or whatever half your friends put in their yearbook. We've made it to the end of summer, kind of. At least, this is the season finale for Fridays On The Plaza. I'm not sure what I'm going to do with myself on Fridays, honestly. I'll have to dig in further to find things, but I guess that's how it goes. A huge shout out to the city of Cheyenne for putting on these shows all summer long. There have been some excellent performances down on the Plaza, so they deserve so much credit.