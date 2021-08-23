Cancel
Deal: Patagonia's Infallible Better Sweater Fleece Jacket Is 30% Off

By Logan Mahan
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Patagonia’s iconic Better Sweater Fleece Jacket is currently under $100 at Backcountry. The 100% recycled polyester fleece is a cozy staple with a good-looking sweater-knit face and an unbeatably warm fleece interior that keeps the cold out without the bulk. Secure essentials in the zippered left-chest pocket, while your fingers warm up in the zippered hand pockets. You can shop the discounted fleece (before it’s gone) in two extremely fall-y colors: Pale Khaki and Mulch Brown.

InsideHook

InsideHook

