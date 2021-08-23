‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live-Action Netflix Series Gets Release Date
Anime purists and those with a more open mind finally have a date for when they can start praising and complaining about the Netflix live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Cowboy Bebop, of course, adapts the iconic '90s anime of the same name by Shinichirō Watanabe, who also created such shows as Samurai Champloo and the criminally underseen Carole & Tuesday. The original show follows a group of space bounty hunters and their lives onboard the eponymous ship Bebop, as they navigate life and try to escape their past. The show is famous for its unique blend of western, sci-fi and noir sensibilities, as well as its jazz-inspired soundtrack.collider.com
