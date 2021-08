A weak cold front, moving in from the Pacific, is already dropping rain on Oregon’s beaches early Thursday. Portland could see a round of light showers by the afternoon. Portland has a 30% chance of showers mainly after 2 p.m. Any rainfall will be light and spotty with better chances along the Coast Range and near the foothills of the Cascades. Clouds will fill the sky most of the day. The high will be about 74 degrees.