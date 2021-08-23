Aerosmith Bring Entire Recorded Catalog to Universal Music, Tease 50th Anniversary Plans

Five decades after it was released, George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass is back on the charts, with the new 50th anniversary edition, released August 6 via Capitol/UMe, landing at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The album’s additional charting achievements include No. 1 placements on the Top Rock Albums, Catalog Albums, and Tastemaker Albums charts and the No. 2 slots on the Top Albums Sales and the Vinyl Albums charts, just behind Billie Eilish on both. Upon release in 1970, Harrison’s first post Beatles solo album was met by unanimous critical acclaim and spectacular commercial success, spending seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eight weeks atop the UK’s official albums chart. All Things Must Pass’ return to the Top 10 marks the first time since 1971.