Aerosmith Bring Entire Recorded Catalog to Universal Music, Tease 50th Anniversary Plans

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday (Aug. 23) Universal Music announced it had signed a new global alliance with legendary group that will span recorded music, merchandise and assorted audio-video projects. Under the deal, UMG will become the home of Aerosmith's entire recorded music catalog ahead of their 50th anniversary next year. The company will also house Aerosmith’s future music projects and work with the band to develop, produce and distribute new film, TV and other audio-visual content projects celebrating their history and cultural impact, details of which will be announced soon.

MusicLaredo Morning Times

Madonna Brings Entire Catalog to Warner Music as Part of New 'Career-Spanning Partnership'

Madonna, the top-selling female artist of all time, will bring her entire catalog of recorded music under the Warner Music umbrella as part of a career-spanning global partnership announced Monday. The singer, who launched her career with Warner, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, won seven Grammys and dozens of other major awards, including 24 ASCAP Pop Music awards, MTV VMAs, Brits, Ivor Novellos, Junos and more, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. Madonna’s compositions are already administered globally by Warner Chappell Music publishing, so the move brings her entire solo music catalog under one roof.
MusicWebster County Citizen

Aerosmith land UMG deal and tease new releases and never before seen material

Aerosmith's entire back catalogue and future releases are coming to Universal Music Group (UMG). The 'Dream On' hitmakers have landed a deal with the major record label, in what has been dubbed an “expansive worldwide alliance". Announced ahead of Steven Tyler and co's 50th anniversary, the band are set to...
Musichot96.com

Rock band Aerosmith and Universal Music Group sign alliance deal

PARIS (Reuters) – Hard rock band Aerosmith and Universal Music Group (UMG) said they had signed a strategic, global alliance deal, whereby the entire Aerosmith recorded music catalogue is moving to UMG ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary and UMG’s IPO next month. UMG will also be the home of...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Aerosmith’s monster catalog deal opens door to much more

When Aerosmith bumped its September Fenway Park concert from 2021 to 2022, it looked like the Bad Boys from Boston were a long way from getting back in the saddle. Now comes news that Aerosmith have struck a huge deal with Universal Music ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations next year.
MusicNME

Aerosmith to unveil previously unreleased recordings through new Universal deal

Aerosmith have signed a new deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will license the entirety of their recorded output as well as personal archives. The veteran rockers were formerly under Sony’s Columbia Records, and later UMG’s Geffen Records, for much of their early career in the ’70s and up to the ’90s. Now UMG will be home to the band’s complete catalogue, which will also include audio-visual projects.
Musicbravewords.com

AEROSMITH - Universal Music Group To Become Home To Band's Entire Recorded Music Catalog, Future New Music Releases, Merchandise And Audio-Visual Content

Aerosmith, the best-selling American hard rock band of all time, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a new expansive worldwide alliance spanning the iconic group’s entire discography, merchandise and audio-video projects, that marks the beginning of a new era in the band’s celebrated and illustrious career.
947wls.com

Aerosmith unreleased music is on the way!

A new record deal will mean we will get to finally hear a bunch of unreleased music from Aerosmith!. The band signed on with the Universal Music Group and will release songs from their personal archives. According to Louder Sound, Joe Perry said, “It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Universal Music China Plans Major Expansion of Local Recording Operations

Universal Music Greater China, part of Universal Music Group, has unveiled plans to significantly expand its recorded music activities in the Middle Kingdom. It aims to create a multi-label structure, intensify its focus on local artists and repertoire activities and local-language artists. Universal Music Group is part of French media conglomerate Vivendi, which has been selling off large minority chunks of the business to international investors ahead of a planned IPO that could happen as early as next month. Chinese giant Tencent and its own offshoot Tencent Music Entertainment own 20% of Universal Music Group. UMGC will establishment Republic Records China, EMI...
Beauty & Fashiongratefulweb.com

George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" Returns To Top 10 As 50th Anniversary Edition

Five decades after it was released, George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass is back on the charts, with the new 50th anniversary edition, released August 6 via Capitol/UMe, landing at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The album’s additional charting achievements include No. 1 placements on the Top Rock Albums, Catalog Albums, and Tastemaker Albums charts and the No. 2 slots on the Top Albums Sales and the Vinyl Albums charts, just behind Billie Eilish on both. Upon release in 1970, Harrison’s first post Beatles solo album was met by unanimous critical acclaim and spectacular commercial success, spending seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eight weeks atop the UK’s official albums chart. All Things Must Pass’ return to the Top 10 marks the first time since 1971.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Billy Joel 50th Anniversary Vinyl Collection Due

Billy Joel’s 50 years of recording will be celebrated this fall with the release of Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1, a 9-LP box set chronicling his evolution as a songwriter, performer and recording artist during his rise from obscurity to international superstardom. The collection, via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, arrives on November 5, 2021. The Aug. 26 announcement notes that it kicks off a celebration of the classic rock legend’s 50 years of artistry.
MusicBillboard

Publishing Briefs: Music of The Sea Partners With MTV; Four Artists Sign With Sony

“This will be a great way for the multi-ethnic artists on our roster to gain tremendous exposure that will lead to more streams and downloads from digital service providers,” said Eddie Caldwell, Music of the Sea CEO and founder. "Real music from cool and hip artists, both major and indie, is the next frontier in marketing. We view Music of the Sea as a bridge to connect advertisers, gamers, restaurants, commercial retailers and film and TV companies such as MTV Entertainment Group, with a diverse catalog of the world’s greatest voices.”
Theater & DanceBillboard

Tomorrowland Forms Dance Label With Universal Music Germany

Tomorrowland, the global festival brand based in Belgium, is branching out by creating a new dance music label in partnership with Universal Music Germany. The Tomorrowland Music label will allow the company, which is known for its annual namesake festival in Boom, Belgium, to release music and sign artists through UMG’s global distribution network, the companies said in a joint release.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
MusicBillboard

JoJo Siwa Reveals the Dramatic Way She Asked Kylie Prew to Be Her Girlfriend

JoJo Siwa knows how to bring some sparkle to just about everything. On the latest episode of Success With Jess, a podcast hosted by JoJo's mom, Jessalyn Siwa, JoJo and her girlfriend Kylie Prew stopped by for an interview about their relationship. During the chat, JoJo and Kylie discussed how they met, what it was like going from best friends to something more and then, eventually, their experience asking each other out.
CelebritiesBillboard

R. Kelly's Publishing Catalog Is for Sale, But What's It Worth?

In jail since July 2019, Kelly hasn’t been able to tour or release new music. His existing recordings still generate plenty of revenue that flows to former label RCA Records — about $1.7 million in the United States so far this year, Billboard estimates — but the resulting royalties don’t go into Kelly’s pockets. That’s because the money has been claimed by both his former recording studio landlord and a woman who won a $4 million judgment against him for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 16.

