Aerosmith Bring Entire Recorded Catalog to Universal Music, Tease 50th Anniversary Plans
On Monday (Aug. 23) Universal Music announced it had signed a new global alliance with legendary group that will span recorded music, merchandise and assorted audio-video projects. Under the deal, UMG will become the home of Aerosmith's entire recorded music catalog ahead of their 50th anniversary next year. The company will also house Aerosmith’s future music projects and work with the band to develop, produce and distribute new film, TV and other audio-visual content projects celebrating their history and cultural impact, details of which will be announced soon.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0