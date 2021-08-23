Cancel
Beyoncé, Jay-Z Projecting Modern Love Story With Tiffany & Co Campaign Making Fans Go Wild

By Kate Daniels
musictimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z becomes the new face of the luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co's "About Love" campaign. The campaign "ABOUT LOVE" will launch globally this Fall, September 2, where the singer and the rapper celebrate their love story putting the undeniable "03 Bonnie & Clyde" chemistry on full display.

MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jay-Z and Beyoncé face backlash over use of never-before-seen Basquiat painting in Tiffany & Co ad

Beyoncéââ and Jay-Z are facing criticism after posing alongside a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in their new Tiffany & Co campaign.On Monday, the luxury jewellery brand offered the first glimpse at the new global About Love campaign, which features the Halo singer dressed in a black floor-length gown, elbow-length sheer black gloves and the yellow 128-carat Tiffany Diamond, while her husband appears in a classic black tuxedo.In the photos, the celebrity couple can also be seen posing in front of a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection called Equals Pi, which is made in the luxury brand’s iconic Tiffany...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Tiffany & Co. honors Beyoncé, JAY-Z with $2 million pledge for Black scholarships and internships

Houston native Beyoncé continues her hot streak this week with an announcement that she and husband JAY-Z will star in the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign, "ABOUT LOVE." The famed jewelry house has pledged a $2 million commitment towards scholarships and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of its partnership with the married duo.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany & Co. As Brand Ambassadors

The man that made throwing the diamond up a trend and once spat that diamonds are a “Girl’s Best Friend” is now in business with the world-famous jewelry company, Tiffany & Co., along with his wife, Beyoncé. Under the partnership, which was announced in Bey’s recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the pair have become Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassadors as the brand continues to relaunch after being acquired earlier this year by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. While details surrounding the partnership have yet to be revealed, Tiffany & Co. celebrated the occasion with a post on the brand’s official Instagram...
NFLWashington Post

Sorry, Beyoncé, but Tiffany’s blood diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend

Diamonds, I’m sorry to say, aren’t Beyoncé’s best friend — even if the Grammy Award-winning artist and her new corporate partner, Tiffany and Co., would like to make it so. On Monday, Tiffany released a new campaign featuring Beyoncé, husband Jay-Z — and the famed 128.54 carat yellow Tiffany diamond,...
MusicPosted by
WWD

Beyoncé, Jay-Z to Front Tiffany Ads, While She Is Harper’s September Cover Face

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a little bit more to celebrate this month — they are Tiffany & Co.’s latest faces and will appear in the next ad campaign for the iconic jeweler, which is now owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. And to increase their visibility, Tiffany is the sole sponsor of Harper’s Bazaar’s September Icons issue — which will have Beyoncé on the cover.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nasr unveiled the September issue on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday. The singer, who turns 40...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is All ‘About Love’ in a Backless Black Gown, Sheer Gloves & $30 Million Diamond Necklace

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the pictures of high fashion for Tiffany & Co.’s newest project. Starring in the brand’s fall ’21 campaign, the “Drunk in Love” musicians tackled the “About Love” theme in coordinating black-tie attire. Jay-Z donned a classic tuxedo with a bow tie and satin-trim pants while Beyoncé modeled a form-fitting black gown with a dipping backless silhouette. The “About Love” campaign highlights the Carters’ famous love story, echoed in grandeur with the iconic Tiffany Diamond and the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Equals Pi” painting. Modeled by Beyoncé, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and features an unprecedented 82 facets, estimated...
Celebritiespurewow.com

There’s a Special Meaning Behind the Painting in Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s New Photo

We could easily go on and on about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s latest ad campaign. But as it turns out, the famous couple weren’t the only stars in the all-new photo. This week, Tiffany & Co. released a sneak peek at its upcoming campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z (debuting in print next month). As Yahoo! points out, the picture shows the duo posing in front of a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Named Tiffany & Co. Ambassadors, Can a Brand Publish a Magazine People Actually Want to Read?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.'s newest brand ambassadors. In its September 2021 cover story, Harper's Bazaar announced that Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are now Tiffany & Co. brand ambassadors. They're the latest celebrities to join the now-LVMH-owned jewelry company's roster, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosé. {Harper's Bazaar}
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Defended By Mom Tina Lawson Following Tiffany Diamond Criticism

The moment was touted as a breakthrough for Black women, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Tiffany photoshoot was hit with severe criticism. The art collectors posed in front of a coveted, long-unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Equals Pi, that was reportedly used to offset the image in Tiffany's signature color. Not quite an exact match, but close enough for the brand.
Newport, RIHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co diamond necklace is worth $30 million

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co, with the jewellery label releasing the superstar couple's first campaign this week, much to the Internet's excitement. In the images, the couple poses alongside an unseen Basquiat painting, which until now had remained part of a private...
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Ad of the Day: Tiffany & Co reinvents brand with help from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and a Basquiat

The definition of luxury, from its distinctive blue box to its association with breakfast, Audrey Hepburn and Moon River, like the jewelry it sells Tiffany & Co’s brand image is ornate with iconic features. Adding more gems to its collection, its latest campaign ‘Above Love’ features Jay-Z, a Balmain-clad Beyoncé, a rarely seen Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a priceless 128-carat yellow diamond.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

The Curious History of the Basquiat in That Jay-Z and Beyoncé Tiffany Ad

On Monday, Tiffany & Co. unveiled a splashy new campaign with all the firepower afforded by its new corporate parent, LVMH. Dubbed “About Love,” the ads feature Jay-Z and Beyoncé relaxing at a modernist home in Bel Air wearing grail-level pieces steeped in Tiffany lore: all 128.54 carats of the famed Tiffany Diamond for Bey, and a Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch for Jay.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Tina Knowles Lawson defends Beyonce amid diamond controversy, more news

Tina Knowles-Lawson slams Beyonce's critics amid Tiffany 'blood diamond' controversy. Earlier this week, Beyonce launched Tiffany & Co.'s "About Love" campaign with JAY-Z in a stunning series of photos that show the singer wearing the jewelry brand's iconic, 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The campaign marks the first time a Black woman has worn the unique yellow jewel — the same piece Audrey Hepburn made famous in 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" — while Beyonce is now just the fourth person to ever put the sparkler on at all. Not everyone was impressed, however. As the Mason Poole-shot photos emerged on Aug. 23, so did a wave of outrage from critics who pointed out that the diamond came from a colonial mine in South Africa, a country whose "conflict-ridden mining industry paved the way for apartheid," per The Washington Post's op-ed on the ads and Beyonce's starring role in them. As the debate over whether Beyonce wrong to wear "a blood diamond" intensified, the singer's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson finally weighed in to defend her daughter. "How many of you socially conscious activist own diamonds ? I thought so ! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not," she snapped in the comments on Tiffany's Instagram post. "So when you guys get engaged you won't have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band," she continued (via the Daily Mail), "… And you better check out where it came from …" She went on to challenge critics on weather they also wear leather in her lengthy rant. As of Aug. 26, Beyonce had not weighed in.

