Ready for a Joyful and Successful Semester

Welcome to the start of the Fall semester and the new academic year! Because Linda and I live on campus, we experience the new semester much like students. In the past few days, I’ve listened to the Gator Band practicing for football halftime, handed out T-shirts and seriously considered riding the mechanical gator at GatorNights in the Reitz Union, dropped by the Gator Fair on the Plaza of the Americas and paid for the orders of those ahead of me in line at Marston Science Library Starbucks.