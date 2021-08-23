AMD Unveils More Ryzen 3D Packaging and V-Cache Details at Hot Chips

Cancel
AMD's 3D V-Cache marks the company's first foray into 3D packaging, and the company shared more details behind its manufacturing process during its presentation at Hot Chips 33. As a quick refresher, 3D V-Cache uses a novel new hybrid bonding technique that fuses an additional 64MB of 7nm SRAM cache stacked vertically atop the Ryzen compute chiplets to triple the amount of L3 cache per Ryzen chip.

