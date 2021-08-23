AMD Unveils More Ryzen 3D Packaging and V-Cache Details at Hot Chips

It’s expensive being a student and starting out or returning to college. If you can’t afford to buy a laptop out right before you head back to class, there is an answer. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy a Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook for just $17 per month with the Affirm monthly payment scheme. With no hidden fees and a real-time decision within minutes, you’ll know exactly what to pay every month while gaining the benefit of a new laptop in time for school. It’s the ideal way of getting the technology you need without having to spend a lot in one bulk sum.