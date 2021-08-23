Orientation is one of many necessary evils
The transition from high school to college is rife with fear and anxiety. We're suddenly removed from our parents for the first time, far away from friends we've known for years and often hundreds of miles away from where we grew up. All of this to say, college is an exercise in discomfort. From moving away to meeting new people, it's a poster child for what life will be like once we graduate. For most students, this begins with the intake process at orientation.
