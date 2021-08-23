Cancel
Alleged shadow candidate to testify against dark money sponsor in Florida campaign probe

By John Haughey, The Center Square contributor
A no-party candidate paid to run a ghost campaign in a South Florida state senate election will testify against a former state lawmaker facing felony charges for allegedly orchestrating a 2020 dark money vote-siphoning scheme that may have spanned several state senate districts.

Alexis Rodriguez, 55, is expected to officially enter into a guilty plea before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Andrea Wolfson on Tuesday and admit that he accepted $45,000 from former state Sen. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, to run as an non-party affiliated (NPA) candidate in November’s Senate District 37 (SD 37).

An auto-parts salesman and acquaintance of the former state senator, Rodriguez didn’t live in SD 37 and ran a shadow campaign – no website, candidate forums, fundraising – while sharing his Democratic opponent’s surname, Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, and the exact name on the ballot, “Alex Rodriquez,” the same as that of the baseball Hall-of-Famer and Miami celebrity.

Ultimately, Alex Rodriguez received 6,300 out of 215,000 ballots cast in a SD 37 runoff won by 32 votes by Sen. Ileana Garcia, who unseated the incumbent Sen. José Javier Rodríguez.

Rodriguez had pleaded not guilty to third-degree felony charges related to his participation, but it is uncertain what he will plead to next week as part of his cooperation in the case against Artiles, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office public-corruption prosecutor Tim VanderGiesen said in accounting the deal.

In April, Rodriguez admitted to the Florida Ethics Commission he violated ethics rules for accepting money to enter a race and filing inaccurate documents. He was fined $6,500.

In a July hearing , Wolfson ordered Artiles stand trial on four third-degree felony charges – conspiracy to make/accept campaign contributions in excess of legal limits, accepting/making excess campaign contributions, false swearing in connection to an election and aiding in false voter information – beginning Aug. 30.

If convicted, Artiles, who served in the Florida House 2010-16 and Senate in 2017 before resigning after directing a racial slur at Black lawmakers, faces five years in prison.

But on Thursday, Woifson granted Artiles’ attorneys request for more time to interview witnesses and review evidence, granting a 60-day continuance and setting a check-in hearing date for Oct. 19.

“Obviously, we are not ready for trial,” Artiles’ attorney Frank Quintero told Wolfson. “We cannot commence taking depositions in this case until the issue with Mr. Rodriguez is resolved.”

Having Rodriguez clearly identified as a “state witness” clarifies Artiles’ defense, Quintero said, because he was “a co-defendant in name only.”

In a case that has launched a broadening probe being nervously watched by Republican campaign organizers, prosecutors allege Artiles orchestrated a ruse to “confuse voters and influence the outcome” in the SD 37 race by recruiting Rodriguez to “siphon votes from the incumbent” because they shared surnames.

The allegations into the SD 37 “ghost” campaign launched a state investigation that now spans at least two more 2020 senate district races, SD 39 and SD 9.

SD 39 NPA candidate Celso Alfonso, 81, told investigators Artiles recruited him in a barbershop.

Like Rodriguez, Alfonso was a Republican but switched to NPA to qualify for the 2020 ballot. Both had the same campaign-finance records and like Rodriguez, he benefited from mailer-blitzes. The SD 39 race won by Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who defeated Rep. Javier Fernandez, D-South Miami.

The SD 9 race won by Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, featured NPA candidate Jestine Iannotti who never campaigned but received $180,000 in support from Grow United, a Delaware-registered corporation behind ‘Proclivity.’ Brodeur defeated Democrat Patricia Sigman with 50.3% of the vote. Iannotti finished with a critical 2%.

Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Facing 20 Years In Prison, No-Party Candidate Alexis Rodriguez To Cooperate With Prosecutors In Case Against Ex-Florida Senator Frank Artiles

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Alexis Rodriguez, the man who ran as a no-party candidate for Florida Senate District Seat 37 last year appeared in court Tuesday. Seated next to his lawyer, he heard the terms of his plea deal via Zoom. Rodriguez was facing a slew of charges, but because of the deal, he will serve 36 months probation, including 12 months of house arrest. Afterward, an emotional Rodriguez apologized for his actions. “I am deeply sorry for my actions and I want to apologize to my family, my loved ones and my friends, I would like to publicly offer a sincere apology to the...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Councilman tied to campaign of council candidate

An Ocala City Councilman who works for a political consulting company reportedly pitched his services to a sitting council member and is working on the campaign of another candidate running against his fellow councilman Brent Malever. Justin Grabelle, who is the current city council president and represents District 5, is...
Florida StateNewsbug.info

Editorial: Follow the dark money in Florida’s ghost candidate scandal

Watergate taught us to follow the money in politics. No wonder so many of its practitioners take elaborate steps to cover their tracks. A horrific example is the laundering of $550,000 that promoted three “ghost” candidates in last year’s races for the Florida Senate and manipulated the results in one. It’s fairly well-known who handled the dirty-trick dark money but not who originally gave it — or whose interests were served.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Entered Its Final Form

Something happened last Saturday that was significant because it was unprecedented: Donald Trump spoke at a rally in the heart of Trump country—Cullman, Alabama, which gave the incumbent president more than 88 percent of the vote in 2020—and he was booed. The jeers were scattered but noticeable, enough so that Trump responded to them.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Missouri Stateaudacy.com

Missouri uncovers cases of alleged election fraud in 2020 election

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOX) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced an investigation discovered two individuals who allegedly voted more than once in the 2020 general elections. A probable cause statement claims the two individuals are from St. Charles County and each sent mail-in ballots to Florida, and then...
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
Congress & Courtswvih.com

Federal Jury Convicts Pardoned Man

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing has been convicted for the same slaying in federal court after a two-week trial. Federal prosecutors brought charges against Patrick Baker after he was released from prison when former Governor Matt Bevin pardoned him in 2019. Baker’s...
Stark County, OHSandusky Register

Dominion dismissed from voting machine lawsuit

COLUMBUS — A Stark County judge dismissed Dominion Voter Systems on Friday as party to a lawsuit filed by a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit seeking to reverse the county’s procurement of the company’s machines. The lawsuit, filed in May by Look Ahead America LLC, steers clear of any explicit allegation that...

