F-16s flying over Wisconsin this week

Don't be surprised if you hear or see F-16 fighter jets in the sky this week. The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, based out of Madison, is conducting trainings Aug. 23-26.

These trainings will be taking place around 10 p.m. each night. Normally flight practice happens during the day, but as part of the overall preparedness strategy occasional nighttime operations are required.

These practices will happen again from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

