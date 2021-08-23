Cancel
Chicago’s Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Citadel LLC and Citadel Partners, the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered hedge funds, founded and chaired by the American billionaire businessman and investor Kenneth C. Griffin having had a net asset worth of $16.2 billion to-date, has been exploring an option to cash out roughly $500 million of $2 billion that the investment funds had invested on Melvin Capital, a Wall Street Journal news report had revealed on Saturday citing unnamed sources familiar with the subject-matter.

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, as the US FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech pandemic vaccine had spurred up investors’ sentiment, while a much-anticipated Jackson Hole meet of Central Bankers which would less likely to engage in a taper-talk amid a sharp uptick in delta cases threatening global economic recovery, had added to further impetus for growth stocks.

