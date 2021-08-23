UF disappoints students and faculty: then and now

In Fall 1969, I was an entering graduate student from Kentucky, marveling at the energy and engagement on the UF campus. Headlines in The Alligator ranged from a lack of student parking to demonstrations from both the left and the right regarding whether UF Student Government should join the National Student Association (“A tool of the CIA!” vs. “A communist front”) to reports on incoming student orientation. However, even these reports included stern warnings from then-President Stephen C. O’Connell about agitation against the university or interfering with its normal functioning – neither of which were defined, although they could lead to severe disciplinary consequences for both students and faculty.