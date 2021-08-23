Opinion: Carbon pricing will benefit Montana's economy and way of life

In deciding between saving face and saving the world, the appeal of doing both has been too tempting to resist. Oil companies would love nothing more than for you to dedicate the rest of your life to carrying the weight of reversing climate change through a guilty checklist of climate-conscious living. But it turns out the concept of tracking your "carbon footprint", a trendy way of measuring your personal impact on the environment, is a marketing term coined by an advertising firm on BP's payroll.