Opinion: Carbon pricing will benefit Montana's economy and way of life
This opinion is in response to "Oil, gas can fuel Montana's economic recovery" (Aug. 8). I’d like to address the externalized economic costs of remaining dependent on fossil fuels as we chart our energy future. Fossil fuels have enjoyed decades of advantage over alternative fuel sources because we have not included the adverse impacts of increased carbon emissions in our economic assessments. Yet, settled science now shows clearly that increased carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels is directly correlated to climatic destabilization (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report, 2021).missoulian.com
